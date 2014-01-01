MY APPEAL TO YOU

Dear VOL Supporters,

Despite COVID-19, the news goes on, and in fact, it has only increased. This coronavirus has changed the dynamic about news gathering, what constitutes news, how we communicate the news, even how we worship, and how we plan to evangelize the next generation for Christ.

What has not changed is the gospel, who Jesus is, what he has done for us, the cost of our salvation and eternal life.

Nones, those young people claiming no religious affiliation demonstrate the slow death of Christianity in America. The numbers tell it all. Nones now represent about 23.1 percent of the population. People claiming evangelicalism, by contrast, now represent 22.5 percent of the population. That makes the two groups statistically tied with Catholics (23 percent) as the largest denomination -- or nonreligious -- groupings in the country.

VOL is watching as the Anglican Communion re-forms itself both in North America and globally. The Communion's theological and demographic base has shifted from west to east and south.