MY APPEAL TO YOU

Dear VOL Supporters,
Despite COVID-19, the news goes on, and in fact, it has only increased. This coronavirus has changed the dynamic about news gathering, what constitutes news, how we communicate the news, even how we worship, and how we plan to evangelize the next generation for Christ.
What has not changed is the gospel, who Jesus is, what he has done for us, the cost of our salvation and eternal life.
Nones, those young people claiming no religious affiliation demonstrate the slow death of Christianity in America. The numbers tell it all. Nones now represent about 23.1 percent of the population. People claiming evangelicalism, by contrast, now represent 22.5 percent of the population. That makes the two groups statistically tied with Catholics (23 percent) as the largest denomination -- or nonreligious -- groupings in the country.
VOL is watching as the Anglican Communion re-forms itself both in North America and globally. The Communion's theological and demographic base has shifted from west to east and south.
The Communion's left wing media elites believe they can keep on doing and reporting things the same old way, progressively moving the church further and further away from the gospel as it embraces more and more leftist views on a whole list of issues including controversial climate change theories, while ignoring the central tenet of our faith, that Christ died for our sins and rose again for our justification.
As a result, Western Anglicanism is wilting and dying. By contrast, the Global South is expanding and it will not be dismissed as a "ginger group" by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
We at VOL need to keep the news coming to you. We are the most widely read news outlet for orthodox Anglican readers globally and we would like to stay on top. Overseas orthodox Anglican leaders rely heavily on VOL. VOL's Facebook page gets tens of thousands of African readers.
We need your support. We have staff to pay (though I receive no salary), correspondents, communication bills, website maintenance, video outreach, travel and more. Please consider a tax-deductible donation at the link below. You are our only lifeline to keeping the news coming. https://give.virtueonline.org
If you would rather make a donation by check you can send it to:
VIRTUEONLINE
570 Twin Lakes Rd
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458
Thank you for your support.
David
