Ministry of disgraced Christian evangelical figure can be sued for donation refunds, court says

By Mark A. Kellner

The Washington Times

May 19, 2022

The organization founded by disgraced evangelical Christian minister Ravi Zacharias can be sued by donors seeking a refund of their contributions, a federal district judge in Georgia has ruled.

Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, Inc., will confront charges they secured donations "by fraud or deceit" because the ministry did not disclose that gifts were used to allegedly pay off women who said Mr. Zacharias had sexually abused them. The Indian-born Canadian-American minister died in 2020.