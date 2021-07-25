A MESSAGE OF CONCERN FOR THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

By The Rt. Revd. Nicholas Sykes

https://www.caymaniantimes.ky/news/a-message-of-concern-for-the-cayman-islands

July 27, 2021

We are impelled to advise the people of our beloved Cayman Islands that we view some recent statements of intention of His Excellency the Governor and Premier the Hon Wayne Panton as threatening existentially the future of the Cayman Islands.

The people of the Cayman Islands from time immemorial and up to the present have clearly stated their intention that the Cayman Islands shall respect traditional Christian values. Indeed, this intention is written into Part One of the Cayman Islands constitution itself, a document that has been approved by referendum.