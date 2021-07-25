jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » A MESSAGE OF CONCERN FOR THE CAYMAN ISLANDS
A MESSAGE OF CONCERN FOR THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

A MESSAGE OF CONCERN FOR THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

By The Rt. Revd. Nicholas Sykes
https://www.caymaniantimes.ky/news/a-message-of-concern-for-the-cayman-islands
July 27, 2021

We are impelled to advise the people of our beloved Cayman Islands that we view some recent statements of intention of His Excellency the Governor and Premier the Hon Wayne Panton as threatening existentially the future of the Cayman Islands.

The people of the Cayman Islands from time immemorial and up to the present have clearly stated their intention that the Cayman Islands shall respect traditional Christian values. Indeed, this intention is written into Part One of the Cayman Islands constitution itself, a document that has been approved by referendum.

That the Governor and the Premier appear to have recently affirmed by their images, their presence and their words an alternate "reality" and a lifestyle that is directly contrary to the Word of God, the people's intention and the Cayman Islands Constitution, calls for resolute resistance by Christian persons and all others of sound thinking residing in these beloved Islands.

We invite all who are of like concern to join in expressing it openly, clearly, lawfully and peacefully.

The Rt. Revd. Nicholas Sykes
OFFICE OF THE BISHOP IN GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS
Saint James's Day - 25th July 2021

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org