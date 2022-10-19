The opening keynote address will be delivered by Oxford professor and theologian the Rev. Dr. Alister McGrath and the closing keynote by the Rev. Dr. Michael Ward, Oxford professor and Lewis scholar. Other eminent Lewis scholars and authors who will be speaking include Dr. Philip Ryken (President of Wheaton College), Dr. Simon Horobin (Professor, Magdalen College, Oxford), Dr. Amy Orr-Ewing (Director, Oxford Center for Christian Apologetics), Dr. Peter Kreeft (Professor Emeritus, Boston College), and Dr. Jerry Root (Professor Emeritus, Wheaton College). The conference preacher will be the Rev. Dr. John Dickson from Australia, who has recently been appointed Distinguished Professor at Wheaton College.

Presentations will build on the conference theme by elucidating lessons from Lewis's life and works that can inform our telling the Gospel story with beauty, truth, and goodness. Specific topics will include longing and the imagination, the importance of Scripture, friendship, lessons from the Narnia stories, and dealing with suffering.

The conference will include two worship services: an opening Choral Evensong and a Festal Choral Eucharist, led by the St. Philip's Choir, who have just returned from a week-long choral residency at St. Paul's Cathedral in London,where they sang Evensong daily and the principal service Sunday.

The Most Reverend Dr. Foley Beach, Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America, will be the celebrant at the Festal Eucharist, and the Rt. Rev. Chip Edgar,Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina, will preside at Evensong.

Conference sessions will be held at the Charleston Music Hall, with accommodations next door at the Hampton Inn, in the heart of Charleston's famed Historic District. The conference registration fee of $250 includes all sessions and materials and services; but meals and accommodations are on your own. Registration will open October 4 at www.mereanglicanism.org Please register early, as the past few Mere Anglicanism conferences have sold out well in advance. For more information, contact can be made here: info@mereanglicanism.org.

https://www.mereanglicanism.org/

END