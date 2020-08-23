Marriage According to the Book of Common Prayer

The topics for each week (31 August -- 2 October) are: Biblical Foundations of Marriage, Purposes of Marriage, Stages of Marriage, and Outside Marriage (the single life). In the final week, Dr. Noll is offering a supplement on Angels, in honor of the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels on September 29. The main theme of the devotions is marriage and the single life as particular vocations of following Jesus.

Simply go to the Gafcon website and register, and the daily devotions will come to your email. https://www.gafcon.org/devotion