LOST IN TRANSLATION: HOW THE SUDANESE BISHOPS ALMOST DIDN'T MAKE IT TO LAMBETH

One bishop from South Sudan said he could not sign this as he did not respect people who behaved in such ways, rather he disagreed with them very profoundly. He was told that he would not be allowed to enter the conference unless he signed the undertaking. He consulted his fellow bishops who all took the same line.

Bishop Anthony Poggo, the newly appointed secretary of the ACC, who is also from South Sudan was called over. He pointed out to his fellow bishops that what was meant by this English word 'respect', was not that they should agree with their behaviour, but that they should not attack people of diverse sexualities. They were quite free to criticize them but not to attack them.

Once that was clarified, the bishops and their wives all agreed they could sign the undertaking for the university.

In the discussions at the conference, it is to be hoped that such clarifications can continue to be provided lest important decisions be 'lost in translation'.

END