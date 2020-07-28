A LONG OBEDIENCE IN THE SAME DIRECTION

Anglican writer Jeff Walton Interviews South Carolina Bishop Mark Lawrence

July 28, 2020

By David W. Virtue, DD

South Carolina Anglican Bishop Mark Lawrence talked recently with Jeff Walton Anglican writer with The Institute on Religion and Democracy on his years as a bishop, the challenges he has faced and continues to face and what the future might hold for himself personally and the diocese as it struggles with legal issues regarding property issues and with COVID-19.

Lawrence recalls his days in TEC, his painful departure, the cost to him and his family, his call to the Diocese of South Carolina and the long years of litigation.