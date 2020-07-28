- Home
- News
- Special Reports
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
A LONG OBEDIENCE IN THE SAME DIRECTION
Anglican writer Jeff Walton Interviews South Carolina Bishop Mark Lawrence
July 28, 2020
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
July 28, 2020
South Carolina Anglican Bishop Mark Lawrence talked recently with Jeff Walton Anglican writer with The Institute on Religion and Democracy on his years as a bishop, the challenges he has faced and continues to face and what the future might hold for himself personally and the diocese as it struggles with legal issues regarding property issues and with COVID-19.
Lawrence recalls his days in TEC, his painful departure, the cost to him and his family, his call to the Diocese of South Carolina and the long years of litigation.
He has called for a bishop coadjutor two years from now, which is understandable given what he has gone through. Frankly, I have never seen him look more tired.
Walton has done an excellent job drawing him out. The interview ends abruptly owing to line static. Walton will pick it up later with the bishop in a second interview. VOL heartily recommends this interview to VOL readers.
You can see the interview here: https://youtu.be/hWQwCO5cpBE
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Drink Coffee
Do Good
Sustainable Ministry
Coffee, Community, Social Justice