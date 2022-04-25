The Line in the Sand: The Appellate Tribunal Opinion and the Future of the Anglican Church in Australia

April 25, 2022

What is "The line in the sand"? How does it affect the future of the Anglican Church of Australia?

"This volume of essays is published in the hope that all Australian Anglicans and especially members of General Synod will be equipped and encouraged to hold fast to the historic Christian teaching about marriage and to hold out the pure gospel of God's grace in Christ to all people."