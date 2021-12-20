The Light the Shepherds Saw

Through His angels, God chose to announce His Son's birth to shepherds outside Bethlehem. We don't know how far away they were or how they made it to the manger bearing the infant. The heavenly host had lit up the night sky, but by the time of the shepherd's journey, the host had dispersed. Travel by night was perilous. We don't know if the shepherds were led by a dog: the star leading the wise men to the creche had not yet appeared.

In that one moment we see the entire expanse of salvation: God who protects His people living in darkness, shining a heavenly light to announce the birth of the One who was the Light, prompting the shepherds, the guardians of animals created for our preservation, to leave their flock to see what had been foretold eons before. How many shepherds had sat by their flocks at night waiting for that moment?

The shepherds outside Bethlehem, the least of the cities of Judah, saw the Child who would become the ultimate Shepherd: domesticating us for eternal life in Him. The darkness becomes the Light, the shepherds become the heralds, the Child becomes the Shepherd, and the Shepherd becomes the food of eternal life through His Body and Blood given for the flock of believers living in darkness until the Light appeared.