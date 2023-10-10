LIBERAL PROTESTANT CHURCHES FAIL TO MENTION HAMAS IN MIDDLE EAST WAR CONDEMNATION

It is a profound irony that as these denominations sink into the sunset through loss and numerical decline and their public influence wanes, so too difference is lost in favor of inclusion, the death knell for their churches.

The survival of the Jewish people has always been on the basis of their difference. They have lived through the slaughter of the Holocaust out of which Israel was borne. Israel will never be defeated. Not now, not ever.

Here's what The Episcopal Church (finally) said: My earlier story can be read here: https://virtueonline.org/episcopal-presiding-bishop-and-diocese-jerusalem-silent-hamas-terror-attack-against-israel

"We offer our prayers and support during this time of violence in Israel and Palestine. In Luke 19:41, we are reminded 'That when Jesus drew near and saw the city, he wept over it.' Many still weep.

"We pray for those who have been killed, injured, are searching for loved ones, and are struggling with grief and fear. The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem has consistently advocated for peace and justice, teaching us all what it means to walk in the way of love, to which Jesus points.

"We are praying for Israelis and Palestinians.

"We give thanks for the dedicated staff at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, part of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, and for all who are offering medical care in the region. We pray for their strength and safety."

"Time of violence!" What, no mention of Hamas as the instigator of this evil now being spoken of as a pogrom?

The Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada put out this joint statement saying:

"On Saturday the world watched in horror as Hamas launched a rapid, devastating barrage of violence against Israel. Rockets, drone attacks, the killing of civilians and the taking of hostages have ignited long simmering tensions between Israel and Palestine. Israel has responded with ongoing rocket attacks and the death toll on all sides rises daily."

This is called blaming both sides. No out and out statement that Hamas started this war, has been slamming rockets into Israel for years and finally launched a full on attack killing over 1000 people.

"We stand with Archbishop Hosam Naoum (Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem) and Bishop Sani Azar (Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land) and their people, praying for safety for all who are caught in the middle of this conflict--including visitors and pilgrims. We pray for the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza and the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem seeking to provide medical care to any and all in need amidst the chaos."

"We urge Prime Minister Trudeau and all international leaders to offer whatever they can toward a cessation of hostilities and a lasting, just peace for Israel and Palestine."

Trudeau is a sad, pathetic excuse for a PM. He will do little or nothing. I lived in Canada under his father Pierre when I live in Canada. He would certainly have said and done more.

The political pronouncements of Mainline denominations are unserious and nearly irrelevant, except as examples of how once great and mighty churches commit suicide.

Thankfully American Jews, several of whom are my friends, will find nothing in these statements that will give them sleepless nights.

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York made this statement today: "We are grieved and deeply concerned at the violence in Israel and Gaza, and we unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas. We pray for those who are mourning, those who are injured, and all those fearing for their safety." Thank God they mentioned Hamas, the only Anglican response that we could find.

America's United Methodist missions board said this:

"The situation is complicated, and we recognize the fear and sense of injustice that are felt, but we call on both sides not to resort to further violence and to engage in negotiation to establish a peaceful solution for all who live in the Holy Land.

"Complicated!" United Methodist agencies and officials make lots of controversial political statements about very complicated situations. Yet these complications don't hinder their often polemical perspectives. But terror against Israel is apparently too complicated for any strong opinion, said a UM reporter.

The Presbyterian Church USA statement is worse:

"Bloodshed has come once again in the latest clash between Israelis and Palestinians with declarations of war and revenge coming from Israeli leaders. As hundreds lay dead and thousands injured, we grieve. We stand in shock that this long, battle-scarred conflict has taken yet another deadly turn."

"We pray for those that have died, are dying, and wounded on both sides. We ask the Holy Spirit to intervene to bring calm and reason when vengeance and hatred now appear to have taken control."

Note the Presbyterians lament "declarations of war and revenge coming from Israeli leaders" without even citing Hamas. The terror attacks are described as "the latest clash between Israelis and Palestinians." "clash" indeed. This was out and out murder of over 1000 mostly innocent civilians!

By not calling out evil for what it is, western progressive Protestant churches and their leaders are dumbing down evil, and by doing so, end up supporting it. Israel is the true victim here. Hamas is the evil aggressors.

"They have healed the hurt of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace," cried Jeremiah. That's the truth.

