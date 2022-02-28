LETTERS: Regarding the Lambeth Conference

June 2022

Dear Editor,

With reference to the front page article of the EC, No 8104 concerning restrictions on media access to the Lambeth Conference, I would say that their organisers have every right to vet all who attend. After all it is their show. On our side, we might ban mainstream media, especially the BBC, from reporting on our conferences, knowing that their journalists will misrepresent and use our event to push their own agenda.

But we do not need to attend the Conference in order to find out what the agenda is -- its "aims and purposes". Its media office have clearly spelt them out: "Dailogue on World affairs" and "call to action on global issue", without mentioning once the name of Jesus Christ.