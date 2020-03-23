LAMBETH CONFERENCE POSTPONED TO SUMMER 2021

Following consultation with the Lambeth Conference Design Group, Primates and trustees of the Lambeth Conference Company, The Archbishop of Canterbury has taken the important decision to reschedule the Lambeth Conference to the summer of 2021.

This significant meeting of Anglican bishops and spouses will continue to be planned- with an exciting and engaging programme, being held in the same venue at the University of Kent and Canterbury Cathedral -- just one year on.

Prioritising the health and safety of our event attendees

We recognise that this will be a significant disappointment for all those registered to attend. Whether it's as an event delegate; participating in the hospitality programme; contributing to the conference programme; being part of our Resource Centre or serving as a volunteer or steward at the event. Especially as the Lambeth Conference in 2020 was set to be the largest conference yet.

However, the health and safety of our event attendees is our utmost priority. In addition, the global travel restrictions and quarantine implications will present many people with huge challenges in their travel plans.

We also recognise bishops and spouses attending the Lambeth Conference will be playing a vital leadership and pastoral role in their Provinces and dioceses as together the Anglican Communion seeks to respond to COVID-19 around the globe.

What happens next?

We are looking forward to creating a wonderful event for all registered attendees for 2021 and welcoming you to Canterbury. However, in the meantime, we know that there will be many questions from our event community about this announcement.

· If you are registered to attend the conference in 2020, your registration will now be carried forwards until 2021.

· Any new bishops that take up their post before 2021 will also be invited to register.

· As far as possible, arrangements for the Big Hello (the conference hospitality programme) will also be carried forwards.

· If you are contributing to the conference programme as a plenary speaker, seminar host or have been invited to lead a Eucharist or Evening Prayer service -- we will be in touch about planning for 2021.

· If you are supporting the event as a volunteer or steward, we invite you to work with us in 2021.

· We recognise that some bishops due to attend will be retiring by 2021. Please contact our conference team for more guidance.

GAFCON leaders have not yet decided on a date to hold the next GAFCON conference.