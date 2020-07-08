- Home
Lambeth Conference postponed for a further year
By CEN
July 8, 2020
THE LAMBETH Conference was postponed for a further year today, meaning that the next event will take place in 2022.
Previously held every 10 years, the latest one was due to take place later this month, two years later than had been expected. But now because of the Coronavirus impact and discussion with other primates from around the world it has been pushed further back.
Today the Archbishop of Canterbury issued a video message to the 1,100 bishops and spouses encouraging them to "walk together and be good news".
In addition, to augment the plans for the Canterbury conference, there will be a wider programme for before and after the event, delivered virtually and 'through other meetings'.
In the video Archbishop Justin Welby says: "I am overwhelmed by the way that Anglicans around the world have been facing up to the huge social needs created by this crisis. So many people have suffered from the pandemic, economically, physically through illness and in many other ways and even have lost those close to them.
"It's exposed the divisions and inequalities of the world with the poor and the vulnerable and the marginalised faring the worst. We've been isolated from one another by the lockdown and restriction. And yet we've managed to keep in contact and somehow I sense that the Spirit of God has drawn us closer together.
"As we look around the world, we see how important it is that the Anglican Communion walks together as we seek to be good news."
Phil George, CEO of the Lambeth Conference Company, said: "Rescheduling the event is of course disappointing but absolutely necessary and the right thing to do. The conference planning team will continue to work harder than ever to deliver an engaging and resourceful conference programme both in the lead up to and beyond 2022.
"COVID-19 has changed our world forever. It's vital that we gain a fresh vision of what it is to be 'God's Church for God's World'; and discern God's calling for the Communion in the decade ahead. I look forward to the role that the Lambeth Conference will play on that journey."
