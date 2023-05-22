Kenyan bishops "appalled" by CoE Synod vote on gay marriage

By Jackson Ole Sapit,

May 22, 2023

STATEMENT OF THE HOUSE OF BISHOPS ON THE STATE OF THE NATION AND ANGLICAN COMMUNION

Bible Verse: Ephesians 4: There is one body and one spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling.

We in the Anglican Church of Kenya call upon these western liberal Provinces to repent and return to the one and only faith in Jesus Christ as revealed and taught in the canonical scriptures of the church. Rhetoric of political and secular correctness will only serve to undermine the one and only pure gospel, and unless these churches preach the gospel as we inherited it, they will soon be irrelevant, lose their identity as a church, and they will only be as good as that salt which has lost its saltiness -- to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by the world (Matthew 5:13). We make a humble call to these churches: "Wake up! Strengthen what little remains, for even what is left is almost dead. Your actions do not meet the requirements of God" (Revelation 3:2)

We write to our Christians to note that: