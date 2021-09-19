KENYA: Anglican Archbishop has Banned Political Utterances in Anglican Churches

This has come at a time when politicians are using every opportunity to address members of the public in preparation for forthcoming elections in Kenya next year.

Kenya is going to hold presidential and general elections early in 2022 but already campaigning is in full gear. On several occasions opposing groups of politicians aspiring to stand for political office have clashed in churches as they scramble for the microphone.

Archbishop Sapit has in the past banned announcements of offertory contributions from the politicians.

A cross section of believers have welcomed the move. The Rev. Samuel Ouma from the western Kenya Anglican church of St. James said, "The holy place of worship should not be used by politicians to campaign for elections. I welcome the archbishop's directive."

An Anglican in Nairobi city, Janet Nabwire said, "We need to respect our churches. Politics does not mix well with prayers."

END