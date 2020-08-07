Jerry Falwell Jr. Taking 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence' As Liberty University President

By Dominique Mosbergen

HUFFINGTON Post

August 7, 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr., president and chancellor of Liberty University, is taking an “indefinite leave absence from his roles” at the school, the university’s board of Trustees announced Friday.

The announcement comes after Falwell, a top evangelical Christian personality in the U.S., shared ― and then deleted ― a vacation photo on Instagram in which his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

Falwell has faced pressure this week to resign over the photo, which he defended as having been taken “in good fun.”