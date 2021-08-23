An important letter from Archbishop Foley Beach Regarding the COVID-19 Situation in Myanmar

The country is already struggling after the February 2021 coup. Now a third wave of COVID is decimating the country. This has hit the Anglican church especially hard and the crisis is worsening. Many died in July, including more than 40 church leaders. There are many in serious medical condition who need medical attention. The price of oxygen has skyrocketed, as all aspects of the economy fall victim to COVID.

With the medical system in shambles, the Bishop's compound has become a makeshift hospital. The Church of the Province of Myanmar, together with other agencies & humanitarian organizations, is racing against time to get oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and medication to those who need it. The situation is dire.

ARDF is collecting funds to send immediately to the Province of Myanmar. Every time money is received on the ground, lives are saved.

As the President of ARDF, I am honored to serve this amazing organization. The unique part of ARDF is our reliance on strong relationships. We work through the wisdom and discernment of our bishops whom we know and trust. They advise us where resources can best be invested. We are all about trusted relationships. Honestly, this is why we need your help now. Our international partners are relying on years of existing relationships with us. We owe them our best too. Now more than ever.

Any amount helps. Please be generous in remembering the strife of our brothers and sisters in Myanmar. Here is the giving link for donations specifically for Myanmar: https://ardf.salsalabs.org/relief-myanmar-covid-2021

In Christ Jesus,

The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach

Archbishop and Primate

The Anglican Church in North America

Rev. Dr. Jake Stum

Executive Director

Anglican Relief and Development Fund

Canon Keith Allen

Canon for Myanmar

Anglican Church in North America