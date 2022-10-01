HUSCH BLACKWELL REPORT UPDATE

At that time, the Anglican Church in North America committed to a transparent process in which the redacted report would be publicly available as soon as it was released by Husch Blackwell.

Husch Blackwell redacted names and identifying details from the report prior to its release, as stipulated in the contract. When Husch Blackwell released the report on September 27, 2022, the Anglican Church in North America honored its commitment to make sure that the report was publicly available immediately in the form it was released by Husch Blackwell.

The morning of September 30, 2022, the Anglican Church in North America received an email from a person expressing concern that some details of the report that pertained to a member of the person's family had not been further redacted. Out of our care for all involved, the report was removed to address the concerns that were expressed and we will be in conversation with Husch Blackwell regarding further redactions.