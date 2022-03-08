Honor women by lifting up biblical womanhood

During my time at Lifeline Children's Services, I've been given the honor of working alongside so many incredible, Godly women who live out the Biblical plan for womanhood every day in their work defending the lives of children and vulnerable women. Through our (un)adopted strategic global orphan care programs, where we offer support for orphans who aren't eligible for adoption, I have continually been introduced to so many women who live out Biblical faith around the world.

These international women are just a few among the many I hope are elevated today as the church shines a light on the importance of men and especially women on the mission of God.

Allen Kujjubi -- Uganda

Allen is a mother of four wonderful girls, and wife to Pastor Raphael Kujjubi.

She and her husband moved to Busega, Uganda, to plant a church but they found themselves confronted by the hardships facing the deaf and blind children in this Muslim area on the west side of Kampala. Allen and Raphael saw the opportunity to care for these children when no one else would, and they took it. In partnership with (un)adopted, they established a school and developed a program that helps these children mature into independent adults.

In addition to meeting the needs of families in the community, helping support her husband, and raising her amazing daughters, Allen also invests heavily in younger couples just beginning their journey of marriage. After more than 10 years of this ministry, the impact of her investment will reverberate for generations.

Juanita Osorio -- Colombia

Juanita is a true servant in every sense of the word. She serves her family daily by caring for her husband, Nicolas Osorio, and their two sons. She serves her local church and community as a faithful leader.

As (un)adopted began to take root in Colombia, Juanita was one of the first people advocating for their church to learn how to support children and families in vulnerable situations. She has encouraged their entire congregation to be more engaged in this ministry.

She often works behind the scenes to ensure that training, conferences, and volunteering take place so their church can be ready to serve. She also personally volunteers in local orphanages, supports foster and adoptive families, and ministers to families in need.

Madison Perekotiy -- Ukraine

Madison was born and raised in Alabama, and met her husband Yuriy while she was serving orphans in Ukraine. They found themselves called to work alongside Heritage Ukraine, a current (un)adopted partner of ours.

Disabled children in Ukraine are unable to go to local schools, so they're sent to orphanages. If a child has club feet or learning disabilities, for instance, they're sent far outside of the cities so they can have access to schooling. As a result, many children with disabilities are relegated to orphanages, even when they have living parents.

And God called Madison and Yuriy to love and tend to some of the most marginalized of these: the deaf. They care for these children, offer camps, and tend to the special needs of each child they reach.

She learned sign language, and hosts a deaf Bible study in her home every week. They train volunteers together and homeschool their children. On a stateside mission as the war on Ukraine began, I have personally watched Madison passionately fight to care for children and the church in Ukraine even while far away.

Alyona Puzanov -- Ukraine

Alyona and her husband Slavic run Heritage Ukraine, working alongside Madison and Yuriy.

Their mission isn't just to care for those who are orphaned. They want to keep families together, to prevent children from ever entering the orphanages.

Ukrainian children can also end up in the orphanage system if their families are deemed unfit for parenthood, often due to poverty.

So Heritage Ukraine builds bathrooms for families who need them. They provide indoor plumbing, fix roofs, and offer other resources just to make sure kids can continue living with their families.

Alyona is also a devoted mother, interpreter, leader, and administrator.

All of these women, as well as the countless others left unmentioned, have chosen to boldly follow God's call. They are living the lives they were made for. We cherish and honor them this International Women's Day.

We pray for all of these women, their families, and their mission.

Herbie Newell is the President of Lifeline Children's Services, the largest Evangelical Christian adoption agency in the United States. The organization serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration, and pregnancy counseling. Herbie is also the author of Image Bearers: Shifting from Pro-Birth to Pro-Life.