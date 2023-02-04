HOLY COMMUNION -- 1662 Book of Common Prayer

By Chuck Collins

www.virtueonline.org

February 4, 2023

The 1662 Book of Common Prayer is the standard - the norming theological and liturgical norm for all subsequent revisions of the Prayer Book.

I have long known about the rubric in the 1662 Book that states that the priest will stand at the north end of the table (not altar!) to preside over Holy Communion.

This means that the celebrant is neither facing the people nor has his back to the people, both of which communicates in not-so-subtle-ways that he is the intermediary between us and God.