That Hideous Strength: How the West Was Lost (Expanded Second Edition)

By Melvin Tinker

www.virtueonline.org

January 1, 2021

An Expanded Edition Examining the Cancer of Cultural Marxism in the Church, the World and the Gospel of Change.

In 2018 Evangelical Press published the original That Hideous Strength: how the West was lost; the book originated as lecture notes author Melvin Tinker prepared for a conference in Jerusalem that year. That edition deliberately had no footnotes and was as compact as possible to appeal to a wide audience. There have been many requests for a footnoted and expanded edition. This book is an expanded version of the previous edition; it is about a third larger.

The original acted as a primer and wakeup call to enable Christians especially to try and understand what has been happening in our Western culture for the last few decades due to the influence of what is identified as cultural Marxism or Critical Theory. Many commented that it helped them make connections not seen before; for others, it was an aha moment, with the light suddenly being switched on as to why many of the Judeo-Christian foundations of the West have been eroded while the Church sleeps.