God's Man in the White House

There are over 500 prophecies and statements written by more than 100 prophets and top Christian teachers, including Kim Clement, Mark Taylor, Lance Wallnau, Lana Wawser, Lou Engle, Jeremiah Johnson, Michael Brown, Frank Amedia, Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Paula White, Stephen Strang, Robert Jeffress, Rodney Howard-Browne, Jim Garlow, and James Dobson.

Beverly has catalogued in chronological order, the most comprehensive collection of the Christian prophecies about President Trump. His guide sets them in the political social, and religious contexts of contemporary America, allowing the readers to make their own assessments of the prophecies and the president.

The fact that Trump is a brash self-promoter, verbal brawler, casino owner, womanizer, thrice married and worldly focused, who has surrounded himself with men and women of Christian faith, and has nonetheless made the defense and even the promotion of religion, religious issues and traditional values a hallmark and key component of his image and presidency is without precedent. Not even the 'born-again' Jimmy Carter achieved that.

Millions of evangelical Christians supported Trump and helped lead him to victory in a stunning upset of Hillary Clinton. These evangelicals believed the Christian prophecies that Trump was the divine choice for president to Make America Great Again.

This book does not try to itemize, legitimize, analyze, litigate or defend the many issues or contentious opinions that exist around Trump; just the predictions about him that he would not just become president of the USA in 2016--uprooting corruption in American politics--but also reverse the lengthy deterioration of traditional US values.

One significant verse that has excited the prophetic imagination is found in Isa. 45:2-3. This is a reference to Cyrus, the king of Persia, who was chosen by God to help the Jewish people. For Trump's true believers the words seemed to say, "This is why Trump will be selected." Trump talked a lot about "draining the swamp", bringing back traditional values, like calling Christmas by its name, advocating for pro-life stands, and much more. Through it all he survived impeachment and is now grappling with a COVID pandemic that threatens to undo his economic program.

Here are a few of the prophecies, including rejoinders by equally notable Christians.

Kim Clement: For God said, I will not forget 911. I will not forget what took place that day and I will not forget the gatekeeper that watched over New York who will once again stand and watch over this Nation, says the Spirit of God. It shall come to pass that the man that I place in the highest office shall go in whispering My name. But God said, when he enters into the office he will be shouting out by the power of the spirit for I shall him with My Spirit when he goes into office and there will be a praying man in the highest seat in your land. And God says, even a greater move of the Spirit shall take place and your enemies will finally be subdued by the year 2009.

Mark Taylor: The Spirit of God says, I will protect America and Israel, for this next president will be a man of his word, when he speaks the world will listen and know that there is something greater in him that all the others before him. This man's word is his bond and the world and America will know this and the enemy will fear this, for this man will be fearless.

KIM CLEMENT

Donald, Mr. Clark, American Flag and election

YouTube

Kim gives a prophetic word to Mr. Clark and a man named Donald:

I feel that cancers are being broken; I feel that there are sicknesses and diseases that are being healed at this very moment right now. There is a man by the name of Mr. Clark and there is also another man by the name of Donald. You are both watching me, saying could it be that God is speaking to me? Yes, He is!

JEREMIAH JOHNSON

"Prophecy about Donald Trump as Cyrus figure"

Prophetic Insight from Charisma

I was in a time of prayer several weeks ago when God began to speak to me concerning the destiny of Donald Trump in America. The Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, "Trump shall become my trumpet to the American people, for he possesses qualities that are even hard to find in My people these days. Trump does not fear man nor will he allow deception and lies to go unnoticed. I am going to use him to expose darkness and perversion in America like never before, but you must understand that he is like a bull in a china closet.

LANCE WALLNAU

"Prophecy: God sent Donald Trump to Wage War against Destructive Spirits"

Again from Mr. Wallnau: With 15 candidates running, many who were clear conservative evangelicals, why would God be talking about Cyrus? I quickly looked up the number of the next president. I confirmed that Barack Obama is number 44. The next president will indeed be number 45. I kept reading Isaiah 45.

KAT KERR -- August 18: "Trump will win!"

Pushback was inevitable, some of it from conservative magazines and online news services. Kevin Williamson at National Review wrote, Donald Trump may be the man America needs. Having been through four bankruptcies, the ridiculous buffoon with the worst taste since Caligula, is uniquely positioned to lead the most indebted organization in history of the human race. The problem with messiah complexes is that there's no way to know whether you are going to rise on the third day unless somebody crucifies you. Trump has announced, and I say we get started on that.

One prominent evangelical, Mark Galli writing for Christianity Today pushed back on evangelicals who believed Trump was sent by God to lead America and wrote, "Trump Should Be Removed from Office".

He wrote, "Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation's leader doesn't really matter in the end?"

Soon after he wrote this, Galli resigned and now has his own blog.

The book is filled with one prophetic entry after another, some dealing with specific issues, some merely affirming that God told them that Trump is the man to save America from the dark satanic mills of moral relativism, abortion, socialism, even communism.

Many readers will view the book as a confirmation that Trump is God's man for the moment; others will shrink back in horror at what they read and wonder if evangelicals in America have lost their collective minds.

Beverley does not tell us what he thinks. He wisely stands back and lets the reader decide.

