Global South Will Define Future of World Christianity * Lambeth Pulls Evangelical Nairobi Dean into Post * US Anglican Theologian Says Communion is Lost: calls for Separation * Shock and Awe as CofE Faces Rebellion from within over SS Blessings * More

It is not Christian orthodoxy but moralistic liberalism that reduces the surprising news of the gospel to the bland repetition of what people already know. – Michael Horton

Jesus did not become incarnate to make possible the First Amendment or inspire the US Constitution. Civic virtue is essential to sustaining an open society. But civic virtue is not the same thing as Christian belief, and Christianity is not the only source of it. --- Christianity Today

We may have problems in our marriage, child rearing, stress at work, low self-esteem, and worries about our health or the financial market, However, the ultimate crisis facing us is summarized in Romans 1:18: “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and wickedness of those who by their wickedness suppress the truth.” – Michael Horton

March 31, 2023

If one had any doubts about the rise of the Global South in its ability to define and defend the faith, once the purview of western theologians and thinkers, consider these words from one Oscar Amaechina, president of Afri-Mission and Evangelism Network based in Abuja, Nigeria, also the home base of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, the largest province in the Anglican Communion.

“Hatred for Christians is increasing at an alarming rate. We are persecuted constantly and many of us have been intimidated and forced to compromise and accept what God calls abominable.

“We are finding it increasingly difficult to stand up to the world. The tidal wave of evil is sweeping over all the nations of the earth. Pornography, homosexuality, transgenderism, abortion drugs and alcohol abuse are being supported by governments everywhere.

“Some Christians hold to the “easy believism” trope that tells them they can live their lives how they want to, without repercussions, since their proverbial ticket to Heaven has been punched long ago.

“How I wish that the present-day leaders of America will borrow a leaf from George Washington who said, ‘Let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.’”

Scripture says: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter” (Isaiah 5:20). This is crucial because the distinction between good and evil is being lost by the majority of Western societies these days.

“The fundamental right of Christians to express their views without fear has been upended. For fear of being victimized, many of us are now keeping quiet while evil prevails.

“What is happening globally these days is a test of moral will and faith. The major challenge is not that these things are happening — it’s that our reaction to them is far too tepid. Are we becoming politically and socially compliant by agreeing with the world? We should as a matter of urgency examine ourselves to know if we are still in the faith” (2 Corinthians 13:5).

Strong and true words indeed.

***

AMERICAN ANGLICAN THEOLOGIAN, THE REV. DR. STEPHEN NOLL, has declared that the Anglican Communion is now lost. Faithful Anglicans must separate from the Church of England, the Lambeth Conference, and the Archbishop of Canterbury to preserve the authority of Scripture, the history of the church and the tradition of the witness so that the Anglican faith once received be preserved and revived. The Communion has reached an “Ebenezer moment” and must separate from the CofE and the Archbishop of Canterbury, says Dr. Noll.

He proposes a revived, reformed, and reordered Communion in a joint Assembly of GAFCON and GSFA leaders in Jerusalem in 2028.

This proposed new Communion – the ‘Jerusalem Communion of Global Anglicans’ or the ‘Global Anglican Communion’ – “will fulfill GAFCON’S original vision to be an instrument of revival of historic Anglican faith and mission based on the confession of the Jerusalem Declaration. The final proposal will develop further covenantal structures of governance and mutual accountability appropriate to a communion of churches,” writes Noll in 14 theses toward reviving, reforming, and reordering the Anglican communion.

Noll believes his proposal of forming a Communion of Global Anglicans is visionary, practical, and necessary because the Western-led Anglican communion currently under the leadership of Archbishop Justin Welby is irretrievably broken with no hope of renewal or repentance.

A new communion of churches is necessary, says the author of two books on Anglicanism and a former theology professor who has taught in the US and Uganda.

The lightning rod issue has been the incursion of homosexuality (LGBTQI) behaviors into Western Anglican provinces; underlying it is the rejection of the authority of Scripture as well as history and tradition. A reordering of the Anglican Communion is now necessary. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/american-anglican-theologian-calls-new-communion-churches-safeguard-faith

This story has gone around the communion with more than 50,000 reads. (I have not used the word viral because I believe it must hit the 100,000 marks.) But the story is still being read far and wide. Hits at VOLs Facebook are up 140%!

***

HOW CANTERBURY SEDUCES AFRICAN EVANGELICALS. It’s simple really. Offer a plum job in Lambeth Palace, give the person in question a generous salary that makes anything you could earn in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda or Nigeria next to impossible, throw in free accommodation, a credit card and hey presto, you have just won the Lambeth lottery.

The latest “seduction” is the Dean of All Saints cathedral in Nairobi one Sammy Wainana, who has been appointed the Archbishop of Canterbury’s assistant for Anglican Communion Affairs.

Provost Wainaina has been a vocal supporter of GAFCON and has condemned the innovations of doctrine and discipline taken by the Episcopal Church and Anglican Church of Canada. Dean Wainana was the Emcee of GAFCON 2013 at All Saints’ Nairobi and a rising star within GAFCON, Phil Ashey head of the American Anglican Council told VOL.

“This is a deliberate strategy by the Archbishop pf Canterbury to divide the African church,” said Ashey.

This is not the first time. South Sudanese bishop Anthony Poggo was named the next Secretary General of the Anglican Communion. He was formerly the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs. He succeeded Josiah Idowu-Fearon, a Nigerian archbishop whose appointment at the time did not sit well with leaders of the most orthodox hardline province in the Anglican Communion.

Earlier in 1998 the Lambeth conference was due to receive the report of the Decade of Evangelism from its secretary, Cyril Okorocha of Nigeria. This was shelved and Canon Okorocha was stood down in favor of pressure from some bishops to discuss the issue of homosexual unions. The outcome of the 1998 conference was a resolution, Lambeth 1.10, which 'while rejecting homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture, calls on all our people to minister pastorally and sensitively to all irrespective of sexual orientation and to condemn irrational fear of homosexuals'. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/kenyas-anglican-church-cleric-moves-london-take-acc-post

Welby’s divide and conquer strategy will ultimately fail. When some 1,100 archbishops, bishops, clergy, and media gather next month in Kigali, Rwanda, at GAFCON IV, what they resolve might knock Welby for a loop. A “ginger group” they ain’t.

***

Things and events are slowly unravelling in the Church of England. Blessing same sex marriages is not going down well within the Church of England itself, especially among evangelicals, never mind the shock and awe it has caused among the Global South. All of whom have roundly condemned the actions of Justin Welby and the CofE House of Bishops.

One head line screamed: COMPELLED TO RESIST: 'OF COURSE WE'RE LEAVING,' SHELL-SHOCKED BISHOPS TOLD, AS PROTEST GROWS. Opposition to Church of England proposals for same-sex blessing prayers is gaining momentum under the banner 'Compelled to Resist'.

The Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC) is spearheading a petition called 'Keeping faith -- why we are compelled to resist' which says current proposals from bishops 'deny the authority of Scripture' -- whatever their protestations to the contrary.

London evangelicals as well as Anglo-Catholics turned out in force to air their deep unease to a 'shell-shocked' diocesan episcopal leadership.

Well-known minister William Taylor, of St Helen's Bishopsgate, warned that there can be no long-term security for Church of England evangelical churches or clergy in the current situation.

A statement accompanying the CEEC petition said: “We cannot accept central features of the bishops' proposed way forward. We believe these deny the authority of Scripture and, despite their stated desire not to do so, depart from the received historic understanding of the Church.”

“Jesus offers not only welcome and inclusion, but the transforming power of his Spirit experienced through responding to his call to repent, take up our cross, and follow him. Commitment to living in love and faith means that our love must always be shaped by and embedded in the faith we have received.” You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/compelled-resist-course-were-leaving-shell-shocked-bishops-told-protest-grows

British evangelical Anglican blog Anglican Futures proposes one form of 'visible differentiation' in response to revisionism in the Church of England is for churches or individuals to declare a refusal to participate in, or identify with, the 'spiritual' parts of church relationships or polity. This temporal/spiritual divide is one way in which it is suggested that clergy might reject heterodox bishops while retaining the licence of that bishop and remaining in the Church of England.

Thus, the ReNew Movement have asked of its congregations; "For a bishop who does not uphold or defend biblical teaching (i.e. any bishop who refuses to state that they will not use the Prayers of Love and Faith, and/or refuses to uphold Canon B30, and/or refuses to reaffirm the rightness of sexual intimacy only within such marriage), will our PCCs explain to that bishop that their action means they are teaching falsely and thus are no longer welcome to preach, to confirm, and to ordain at our churches AND that we are unable to accept their spiritual oversight so orthodox episcopal oversight will need to be provided or will have to be sought?"

You can read more here: https://www.anglicanfutures.org/post/anglican-myth-7-the-temporal-spiritual-divide or https://virtueonline.org/anglican-myth-7-temporalspiritual-divide

In another in your face move. Evangelical Anglicans have created a new City of London deanery chapter over CofE's same-sex blessing plans, which is sure to give London Bishop Sarah Mullally heartburn.

The new deanery chapter has been formed by a group of evangelical Anglican clergy opposed to the Church of England's plans to introduce same-sex blessings.

The announcement of the new Church of England City deanery chapter was made on the website of St Helen's Bishopsgate, one of the largest evangelical Anglican churches in London.

In a statement on its website, the church said, "After the House of Bishops' recent departure from the Bible's teaching on marriage and sexuality, new leadership structures are needed." You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/evangelical-anglicans-create-new-city-london-deanery-chapter-over-cofes-gay-blessing-plans and see a video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4hGiuA7nD4

***

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby promised LGBT activists that he would “take action” against clergy and lay members of the church’s General Synod who condemn homosexual activity.

The leader of Christian Concern, a group representing a General Synod member whom Welby has threatened to remove, condemned the remarks as “giving a green light for a witch hunt of any Church of England clergy who believe in the traditional view that marriage is between one man and one woman for life.”

Welby responded to an LGBT activist who mischaracterized a quote from an African Anglican bishop, pledging to launch a “disciplinary process” against clergy and lay leaders who utter similar words.

“Here’s a promise: you send me details of a church that is saying something like that and I will ensure that there is a disciplinary process against the clergy who said that,” the archbishop promised. “We’ll root ‘em out! We’ll root them out. Send me the details with that bit of paper and their names at the bottom of it, and I will take action.” h/t The Daily Signal

***

The Rev. Calvin Robinson, who was blocked from ordination in the CofE because of his political views, that is a cancelled, but later ordained in the Free Church of England is becoming a real thorn in the flesh to the establishment.

Here is the Speech That Shocked the World! Rev. Calvin Robinson delivers a shocking message before the Oxford Union Society on the topic of Christianity, inclusivism, and same-sex acts. Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymbTb2HS5Rc&t=327s&ab_channel=OxfordUnion Oxford Union Society: https://oxford-union.org/ # ...

You can read another story on canceling Calvin here:

https://virtueonline.org/newtons-law-faux-apologia-canceling-calvin

***

Three Midwest Episcopal dioceses move to reunite as they face inevitable extinction. A trialogue steering committee for Milwaukee, Fond du Lac and Eau Claire envision one new diocese, reports ENS.

Episcopal Wisconsin Trialogue Leaders of the Trialogue steering committee, representing Wisconsin's three Episcopal dioceses, say that the next several months will be pivotal in the discernment process that began in the fall of 2021. The process involves 58 leaders from across the dioceses of Milwaukee, Fond du Lac and Eau Claire. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/three-midwest-episcopal-dioceses-move-reunite-they-face-inevitable-extinction

***

Three young children, three adults are dead after a transgendered gunman entered Covenant Presbyterian Church School in Nashville, TN through an unlocked school door and then opened fire before being gunned down by police.

Mainstream media passed over the killer’s identity, read ignored the fact, that he/him was a woman disguised as a 28-year-old man in the midst of a so-called transition process.

So, the question is this: will TEC condemn how the shooting makes trannies unsafe; instead of how the tranny made Christians unsafe! The diocese of Kentucky is bending over backwards to appease its small trans lobby, see here: https://www.episcopalnewsservice.org/2023/03/27/kentucky-church-affirms-lgbtq-inclusiveness-against-legislation-targeting-transgender-care-drag-shows/

***

For those who think that schism is worse than heresy you might want to consider this from the recently split United Methodist Church: Some churches who separated from the United Methodist Church are finding their congregations breaking open with a new spiritual refreshment.

As reported by CBN News, after going through the grueling process of leaving the United Methodist Church, those that have since left, joining either the Global Methodist Church or staying independent, are finding a spiritual refreshment.

Several of the main issues that have been ongoing in the United Methodist Church the past few years is the open acceptance of LGTBQ clergy, biblically questionable values and a universalist treatment of the Scriptures.

In the small town of Barryville, NY an Hispanic pastor who was forced out of the local United Methodist church has formed a new congregation with upwards of 25 in regular attendance. Clearly God’s hand is not shortened by the peregrinations of progressive churches.

***

The progressive Church in Wales Archbishop Andy John and his merry band of bishops is none too happy about the birth of an alternative Anglican jurisdiction in their backyard.

The Anglican Network in Europe consecrated the Rt. Rev. Stuart Bell as a bishop for the Anglican Convocation in Europe (ACE). Archbishop John told Welsh clergy to "stand back from receiving communion at services held under the auspices of ACE".

In their response the ACE leaders said, “Archbishop John and his Bench are correct in their assessment that members of ACE are not under the oversight of the bishops of the Church in Wales. They are also right to locate the immediate cause of this division in the decision by the Governing Body of the Church in Wales in September 2021 to permit blessing of same sex couples in church.

“However, the background to that decision has been many years of promotion by Church in Wales' leaders of a radically different interpretation of Scripture and Christian life, influenced by Western secularism, and not consistent with orthodox Christianity as recognised by the majority of the Anglican church worldwide.” You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/response-archbishop-church-wales

***

After weeks of silence the Communion Partner bishops in TEC have finally come out with a statement on the same sex eruption in the Church of England.

“The Communion Partners note with deep concern recent developments in the Church of England around the blessing of same sex unions, with implications for the unity of the Anglican Communion, and the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury among the Instruments of Communion.

“Recently, ten Primates (1) recognized as such by the Anglican Communion, representing the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches issued a "Statement of GSFA Primates on the Church of England's Decision Regarding the Blessing of Same Sex Unions." (https://www.thegsfa.org/) In this statement, they admonished the present Archbishop of Canterbury, no longer recognizing Archbishop Justin Welby as the "first among equals" leader of the Anglican Communion nor the Chair of the Primates' Meeting.”

This is a statement of men without chests. Men who betrayed the faith by staying in a morally and theologically compromised church. In all these years I have not seen any evidence that the so-called Communion Partners have made any difference to anything, other than to preserve their own nests.

An orthodox British Anglican observer noted that they did nothing for +Jack Iker, +Bill Wantland or +Bill Love. “Equivocators all.”

Shakespeare in Macbeth Act Scene III writes: Faith, here's an equivocator, that could swear in both the scales against either scale; who committed treason enough for God's sake, yet could not equivocate to heaven.

***

Unpacking the geopolitics of Uganda's anti-gay bill. On 1 March, 2023 the Ugandan parliament granted opposition MP, Mr Asuman Basalirwa, leave to introduce the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023. This draft bill prescribes ten years of imprisonment for persons who will be found guilty of homosexuality, aggravated homosexuality, and persons who attempt to commit homosexuality. It also proposes a two-year jail term for those aiding and abetting homosexuality; and a five-year sentence for those promoting homosexuality. Landlords who rent property to homosexuals face a year in jail. Suspected Ugandan homosexuals living abroad could be extradited to stand trial in Uganda.

It is the latest peak of an anti-gay campaign in the country, which seems much more intense than previous episodes. Whereas in the past, the Ugandan government -- and President Museveni in particular -- has managed to maneuver himself around this issue, he has much less space today. In this piece, I first lay out the circumstances in which the current bill came about; after which I explain how the political and social context is different from the previous attempts to pass it. More concretely, I aim to show how President's Museveni changing relations with the West, and his changing power base, has created a significantly different situation.

The religious communities became involved in the issue, and strongly amplified widespread anxieties. An important trigger was the 10 February announcement by the Ugandan Anglican Archbishop, Stephen Kaziimba, declaring his intention to break links with the Church of England. This followed the latter's decision to allow priests to bless same-sex marriages and civil partnerships. with Uganda's archbishop stating that the 'church is under attack'.

"We call on them to have the integrity to form their own Canterbury Communion because what they believe is not Anglicanism and it is not the faith once delivered to the saints. If they want to take their whole church into the belly of a whale, they are free to do that; we are, after all, autonomous Anglican Provinces. They are not free to drag the whole Anglican Communion with them. The Anglican Communion is not an extension of the Church of England, the Church of England has departed from the Anglican faith and are now false teachers," Kaziimba said. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/unpacking-geopolitics-ugandas-anti-gay-bill

***

The College of Bishops of the Province of Chile released a statement regarding the Church of England's decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples, rejecting the decision of the Synod of the Church of England to allow the blessing of same-sex couples. Among several reasons, the following stand out:

1. This is a practice contrary to what is established by the Word of God. God- ordained marriage is between a man and a woman who are biologically and genetically so.

2. Although the Church of England argues that it is not a marriage but only a blessing, the essence is the same and it does not change. Saying this is belittling or diminishing the true effect of a blessing bestowed in the name of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

3. We perceive as most probable that this "blessing" is the first step of several to finally approve the marriage of same-sex couples and at the end, the freedom of conscience that is argued so much for those who disagree and do not want to do so will no longer be respected. Ultimately, it will be mandatory for all clergy, and no one will be ordained unless they agree in writing to practice it and those who disagree will be excommunicated from the church. We have already seen and experienced this very closely with The Episcopal Church of the USA (TEC). You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/statement-bishops-province-chile-regarding-church-englands-decision-allow-blessings-same-sex-couples

***

The Anglican Church in Tanzania re-confirmed its statement made in 2006 that Homosexual Marriage has no basis in Scriptures. The Church will continue to teach that Marriage is a valid union between a man and a woman and the Church affirms her dogmatic doctrine that anything contrary to Sacred Scripture is contrary to God’s will.

Position Regarding the Church of England’s Decision Blessing Same-Sex Marriage: The decision of the Church of England General Synod supporting the resolution to allow the blessing of civil same-sex marriages will not apply to the Anglican Church of Tanzania. The actions of General synod will completely destroy our relationship with that mother Church. The Anglican Church in Tanzania will not confirm this decision in any way as it has no legal validity for members in the wider Anglican world (Anglican Communion). The Church of England should refrain from decisions that will continue to bring pain in our Anglican Communion and to the body of Christ!

***

One Canadian priest’s journey into and out of the Diocese of Florida and his encounter with Florida Bishop Samuel Howard makes for interesting reading. His experience of discrimination makes for interesting reading. “The reason I decided to go public with my experience is because I continue to hear echoes of my story in the testimonies of others. I have come to the conclusion that my experience is one of discrimination, too, although not for reasons of sexuality. Perhaps it was because I am an immigrant or because I asked difficult questions, or because I knew too much. Whatever the case might be, I believe that I was denied the ability to vote in the November election.” You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/cancelled-florida-priest-speaks-out

***

***

