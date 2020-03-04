Global South Bishops will be rocked that American Lesbian Bishop will lead "inclusive Eucharist" service on eve of Lambeth Conference

Global South bishops will see this as a blasphemous act and will have nothing to do with it.

This act will not only embarrass Archbishop Justin Welby, who has been doing his best to persuade Global South bishops who disapprove of sodomy and homosexual marriage to attend the 2020 Lambeth conference, it will also confirm to African Anglicans that to attend such a gathering would violate both Holy Scripture and their consciences.

It will also confirm to the mind of GAFCON chairman Foley Beach that it was right to call together a meeting of GAFCON bishops. The GAFCON bishops, who will number more than 300, will meet in Kigali, Rwanda in June. They will affirm the Gospel and uphold Lambeth resolution 1:10 which strictly forbids homosexual behavior, affirming marriage between a man and a woman.

It will further alienate those Global South bishops who still feel loyal to Canterbury and who have one foot in GAFCON and the other in the Global South, It will seal the deal with them that Justin Welby is no longer in control of his fellow bishops, and that he himself has gone over to the dark side on pansexuality.

Orthodox and progressive bishops have been at each other's throats over LGBTQI issues for two decades with orthodox bishops. They are vowing they will have nothing to do with Welby and his fractious, so called "inclusive" bishops. They say it is "inappropriate" to invite the married spouses of same-sex unions to this year's gathering after Welby issued a ban on those partners from attending.

This act of protest by pansexual campaigners led by two high profile lesbians on the eve of the conference will now totally isolate Welby, an HTB evangelical, from what was once his evangelical Anglican African base and guarantee that there will not be another Lambeth Conference.

The Lambeth Conference is a once-a-decade event in which Anglican bishops from around the world assemble in Canterbury to reaffirm the faith. The last one should have been held in 2018, but was pushed back to 2020 owing to disagreements among the bishops over homosexuality.

