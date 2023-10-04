GLOBAL ENCOURAGEMENT FOR WALES

During the following 24 hours (29-20 September) he spoke at the Wales Leadership forum. On the Friday evening he was interviewed about his own Christian experience and then he responded to questions from the floor.

On the Saturday morning he spoke on the theme of hope in a bruised and broken world. He based his address on the concluding words of Habakkuk inviting us to rejoice however difficult our circumstances might be.

Those comments come from a man who has lived through the killings of more than 50,000 Christians in Nigeria and the burnings of hundreds of churches in his own diocese. 'If we embrace homosexuality,' he said, 'then that would give the Muslims one more reason to kill us'.

Not only has Archbishop Ben faced death by the hands of murderous opponents, but more recently he has faced death from stage four cancer on two separate occasions. He retired from his ministry in Jos on 30th September whilst he was with us, only to continue his ministry as General Secretary of Gafcon but now moving to a new compound where his wife will be caring for 400 orphans. That's fruitful living!

