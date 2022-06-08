The Gift of Numbers

by David G. Duggan ©

June 8, 2022

Numbers are important in Biblical time. The seven days of creation, the seven times a person should forgive his brother, and the seven churches of the Revelation. The two persons in the garden and the two of each animal packed into Noah's ark. The 12 tribes of Israel and the 12 disciples, the 40 days of the flood, the 40 years of wandering in the desert, the 40 lashes given Paul.

Fifty is an outlier. More commonly associated with dimensions of structures or numbers of ornaments, 50 was the Jubilee year when debts were to be forgiven. A man could expect to live to see one of those events when the slate was wiped clean.

Since the ancient Israelites didn't have a base-ten numbering system, it isn't clear that they viewed 50 as five-times-ten, or half-a-hundred. More likely, they viewed it as seven squared plus one. A square number was particularly important: the number magnified by itself.