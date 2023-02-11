Gay blessings 'at odds with Scripture' -- Lord Carey of Clifton

The Church of England will be out of step with the majority of the Anglican Communion, the Roman Catholic Church, the Orthodox Churches united with Constantinople, and the many Orthodox Churches of the Middle East... it will be out of step with the Bible. .....the step ...is a shift away from the foundational roots of the scriptures. I urge the bishops to think again ....before they return in July.

The Right Rev Lord Carey of Clifton

Archbishop of Canterbury 1991-2002, House of Lords