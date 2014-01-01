- Home
GAFCON CONFERENCE IN KIGALI POSTPONED
"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." (John 16:32-33)
Sober greetings in Lent!
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, we are seeing international travel being drastically reduced and severe restrictions being placed on people gathering, especially in large numbers.
In the light of these developments, the Gafcon Primates Council has reviewed plans for our Bishops Conference in Kigali 2020 and with much regret have decided to postpone the conference until such time as it becomes possible to reconvene.
We also have in mind the need to act responsibly and not risk adding to infections in our host nation, Rwanda, nor risk delegates to the conference becoming infected and spreading the disease in their home countries.
Our Conference Team will communicate separately with those who have already made payments.
We realise this news will be deeply disappointing, but as a globally connected movement, our life together will continue as we encourage and pray for one another through the daily prayer diary and our many other online resources.
So let us be confident that God's purposes will not be thwarted and let us dedicate ourselves afresh to the great task of proclaiming Christ faithfully which lies at the heart of the Gafcon vision. More than ever, our world in its fear and vulnerability needs to know the comfort of God's mercy and the promise of eternal life to all who repent and believe. Out of all this, God has not lost his plan nor abandoned his work. God continues to work his purposes out, until the Word of the Lord covers the earth as the waters covers the sea!
We will proclaim Christ faithfully to the nations!!!
The Lord be with you.
Archbishop Ben Kwashi
