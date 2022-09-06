GAFCON CHAIRMAN SENDS MESSAGE TO ARCHBISHOP WELBY OVER NEW AUSTRALIAN DIOCESE

Beach cited the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, who encouraged a structure in North America so "we can keep these fellow Anglicans in the fold."

"We will continue to offer safe harbor for those in Provinces whose leaders walk away from the moral teaching of the New Testament, the Church Fathers, and our Anglican heritage."

Beach went on to say that "some may unfairly slander us as schismatics, but you know that in reality it is those who depart from the established teaching of the Church who are causing the division (Epistle of Jude 18, 19). I implore you to call us all to repentance and to return to the Apostles' Teaching of the Bible."

It was a shot across Welby's Lambeth Conference bow where Welby publicly declared both sides could simultaneously accept two contradictory positions as equally valid.

The English Churchman recalled the quip about the man who "had a mind so fine as to be incapable of understanding contradiction."

Welby tried to thread the needle in Canterbury, acknowledging that the 1998 Lambeth Resolution I.10 was still the theological standard of the overwhelming majority of the world's 80,000,000 Anglicans. On the other hand, he accepted the revisionists' view within the church as valid without the need for censure. Welby pronounced that the revisionist minority arrived at their view after much prayer and study, as If that were the unassailable argument in its favor.

Of course, the Law of Non-Contradiction makes that totally impossible. A simple course in logic would dispel the notion that one can hold both A and Non-A at the same time. One excludes the other.

Of course, Welby, desperate to keep the Anglican Communion together, and refusing to discipline erring provinces, marched down the middle of the road even as the heavy GSFA truck, laden with 75% of the Anglican Communion raced straight toward him.

Next year when GAFCON bishops, the vast majority in the Anglican Communion, gather together in Kigali, Rwanda they will send another resounding message to Welby -- 'you sir, do not own the Anglican Communion, neither the name nor the numbers. Oh, and by the way we are not a ginger group.'

As Welby has not signed the Jerusalem Declaration, he would not officially be invited; one doubts he would be too embarrassed to show up as the titular head of the communion without an invitation.

He has made his bed with Western revisionist bishops and now he must lie in it.

There is no going back now. Archbishop Beach has made that clear and so will his successor. Homosexual practice is a salvation issue; poverty, inequality, racism et al, as ugly as they are, will not keep you out of the kingdom.

Jesus, it is recorded, had nowhere to lay his head; most of his disciples died ugly deaths; the Apostle Paul suffered more than a hundred Western bishops put together. Just read this litany of suffering found in 2 Corinthians 11:24-26. "Five times I received from the Jews the forty lashes minus one. Three times I was beaten with rods, once I was pelted with stones, three times I was shipwrecked, I spent a night and a day in the open sea, I have been constantly on the move. I have been in danger from rivers, in danger from bandits, in danger from my fellow Jews, in danger from Gentiles; in danger in the city, in danger in the country, in danger at sea; and in danger from false believers."

Tell me one whiny homosexual bishop who has come close to this. We are told to feel the pain of Henry who wants to sodomize George in the name of the false god of inclusion. The vast majority of Anglicans, mostly in the Global South, will never permit or endorse this behavior, regardless of how much TEC money is used to persuade them.

We are told to die to self, not exalt the self. "Whoever would find (save) their life will lose it, and whoever loses their life for my sake will find it," said Jesus. (Mt. 10:39).

INTERPRETATION: Those who chase earthly pleasures and the things of the world--status, comfort, worldly security--particularly with a loose moral code and no fear of God, will find themselves morally and spiritually bankrupt and dead in their sins.

It will also keep you out of the Kingdom, a kingdom that pansexualists crave on their terms, in the name of an ill-defined "love."

