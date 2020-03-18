- Home
GAFCON CALLS FOR PRAYER AND FASTING: SUNDAY 22nd MARCH
www.virtueonline.org
March 18, 2020
GAFCON Chairman Archbishop Foley Beach and General Secretary Archbishop Ben Kwashi issue a call to prayer and fasting for this Sunday, 22 March, interceding against the spread of COVID-19 across the globe, swarming locusts in East Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, and famine and hunger in regions of Africa.
"In these days where global fear and anxiety are on the increase due to the pandemic spread of the Coronavirus, and the exponential growth of locust swarms and famine, we look to our Sovereign Lord God for refuge, consolation, intervention, wisdom, cure, and provision.
We know from Scripture and experience that God acts differently when we pray. We believe that He not only hears our prayers, but that He uses people like our leaders, scientists, and medical professionals to accomplish His will. We pray that God would grant them wisdom, insight and strength in these coming days. We pray that in this time, people will call on Jesus in their pain, suffering and worries and find the rest and hope that only He can provide.
We call on Anglicans around the globe to join together in the Holy Spirit, in prayer and fasting this Sunday, 22 March 2020.
Let us pray and fast for our nations:
repenting of our sins and asking God's forgiveness
asking God's intervention to stop the spread of this virus
asking God's intervention to stop the locusts
asking God for healing for those who are sick
asking God for miraculous provision for the hungry
asking God to use us, his people, as agents of love and compassion
asking God to draw people to himself through the saving power of Jesus on the cross."
"Return to Me with all your heart," says the Lord, "with fasting, weeping, and with mourning; and rend your hearts, not your garments." Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love; and he relents over disaster. Who know whether he will not turn and relent, and leave a blessing behind him. Blow the trumpet in Zion; consecrate a fast." -- Joel 2:12-15
See also: Letter from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York re Coronavirus -- "We have called, along with our fellow church leaders, for a day of prayer and action this coming Sunday -- Mothering Sunday (22nd March)... As one action, we are calling on everyone to place a lighted candle in their window at 7.00 p.m. as a sign of solidarity and hope in the light of Christ that can never be extinguished."
Other resources:
5 Lessons We Can Learn from St. Patrick about Spiritual Warfare, by Faith McDonnell, Gafcon
Call to Fasting and Prayer by Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali
Coronavirus -- How to pray, from 24-7prayer.com
Prayers for people affected by the new coronavirus, from World Vision
