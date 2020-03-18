GAFCON CALLS FOR PRAYER AND FASTING: SUNDAY 22nd MARCH

We call on Anglicans around the globe to join together in the Holy Spirit, in prayer and fasting this Sunday, 22 March 2020.

Let us pray and fast for our nations:

repenting of our sins and asking God's forgiveness

asking God's intervention to stop the spread of this virus

asking God's intervention to stop the locusts

asking God for healing for those who are sick

asking God for miraculous provision for the hungry

asking God to use us, his people, as agents of love and compassion

asking God to draw people to himself through the saving power of Jesus on the cross."

"Return to Me with all your heart," says the Lord, "with fasting, weeping, and with mourning; and rend your hearts, not your garments." Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love; and he relents over disaster. Who know whether he will not turn and relent, and leave a blessing behind him. Blow the trumpet in Zion; consecrate a fast." -- Joel 2:12-15

See also: Letter from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York re Coronavirus -- "We have called, along with our fellow church leaders, for a day of prayer and action this coming Sunday -- Mothering Sunday (22nd March)... As one action, we are calling on everyone to place a lighted candle in their window at 7.00 p.m. as a sign of solidarity and hope in the light of Christ that can never be extinguished."

Other resources:

5 Lessons We Can Learn from St. Patrick about Spiritual Warfare, by Faith McDonnell, Gafcon

Call to Fasting and Prayer by Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali

Coronavirus -- How to pray, from 24-7prayer.com

Prayers for people affected by the new coronavirus, from World Vision