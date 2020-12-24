FT. WORTH: Diocese, Corporation respond to TEC Petitions of U.S. Supreme Court

PRESS RELEASE

Today in Washington, D.C., attorneys for the Diocese and Corporation have filed two Briefs in Opposition with the U.S. Supreme Court, responding to Petitions initiated in that Court by the TEC parties and All Saints' Church (Fort Worth) in October. (The property of All Saints' Church in Fort Worth was separated by the trial court from the rest of the property suit in 2015.)

The October Petitions asked for a review of the unanimous opinion issued in May of this year by the Texas Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the Diocese and Corporation.