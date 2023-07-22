FORMER PBS TRUSTEE BLASTS PRESENT TRUSTEES OVER LLF STAND

THE ADVANCEMENT OF THE CHRISTIAN RELIGION AS SET FORTH IN THE BOOK OF COMMON PRAYER; AND, IN FURTHERANCE OF THIS OBJECT, THE PROMOTION OF THE WORSHIP AND DOCTRINE ENSHRINED IN THE BOOK OF COMMON PRAYER AND ITS USE FOR SERVICES, TEACHING AND TRAINING THROUGHOUT THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND AND OTHER CHURCHES IN THE ANGLICAN TRADITION.

The BCP, as one of the Church of England's historic formularies, is a primary source of its doctrine. 'Matrimony' between one man and one woman is used interchangeably with 'marriage' in the BCP: there is no distinction in historic Anglican doctrine. The BCP gives the second cause for which matrimony was ordained as the avoidance of fornication, that 'those as have not the gift of continency might marry, and keep themselves undefiled'.

The Trustees of the Society should not be presenting the BCP as a decorative fabrication. Those Trustees whose beliefs are at odds with unambiguous BCP teaching on the fundamental institution of marriage should do the decent thing and resign.

The Revd Stephen Keeble

Former Trustee of the Prayer Book Society

***

A DIABOLICAL SYNOD

Satirical Essay

My dear Wermwood,

Hearty congratulations on your recent successes at the General Synod.

Disguising our Licensing Lust and Fornication campaign as 'Living in Love and Faith' has proved a masterstroke. I look forward to seeing the Prayer Book Society's illuminated Cranmeresque edition of the resulting prayers.

As to the Archiepiscopal charge not to address the Enemy as Father, Our Father is delighted!

Of course, none of this could have been achieved without your sustained and painstaking efforts in the appointment of bishops. You have excelled in replacing formidable foes with biddable sympathisers - especially the second careerists and those lacking theological education. The former enthusiastically replace the Enemy's thoughts with ours; the latter blithely implement our initiatives, earnestly believing they come from above.

I must also express my admiration for your work safeguarding our attacks on the most vulnerable. The kerfuffle involving the Independent Safeguarding Board will divert attention from our activities for a good while to come.

Your affectionate uncle

Screwtape