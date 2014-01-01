Former Archbishop of Canterbury Blasts Russian Orthodox Church over Ukraine Invasion

It is not too late for the leadership of the Church in Russia to call for (at the very least) a credible ceasefire as Lent begins. Those of us who owe a lasting debt to the thought and witness of Christian Russia through the centuries find it hard to believe that all the moral norms of warfare painstakingly explored by Christians in both East and West from the earliest ages onward have been forgotten.

The Rt Reverend Lord Williams of Oystermouth, Archbishop of Canterbury 2002-2012'