FORGIVING IGNORANCE

This otherworldly grace and forgiveness challenges us 2000 years after the words were first uttered and 60 years after Ruby repeated them. The ignorance of the powers that nailed Jesus to the cross has been repeated in every generation since. Power never cedes its authority willingly and when melded with evil must be met with defiance–defiance that risks all, even death.

Neither Jesus nor Ruby Bridges could have known what lay on the other side of the nails, the taunts, the spear and the tomb. Nor do we. But the schools have been integrated, the polls have been opened and the tomb is empty.

“Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”

David Duggan is a retired attorney living in Chicago and is a frequent contributor to Virtueonline.