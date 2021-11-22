The Five Phases of Leadership by Justyn Terry

The chapters are packed full of common sense, wisdom and practical advice. It is more of a manual to be dipped into again and again when any of the five phases he identifies is relevant.

An emerging debate needs to be explored further. Dr Terry's resources are taken from the last 40 years during which time the work of business leaders and sociologists has come to the fore in defining and training leadership. Much of this has been absorbed by the church in the West from where almost all his bibliography is taken. For Africa, The African Leadership Study website resource needs to be noted: https://africaleadershipstudy.org/.

Rev Dr Rollin Grams has suggested in a series of essays that the term ''leadership' lends itself better to discussing oversight of an institution than it does to ministry. People very often bring in business and the social sciences when defining 'leadership' and then just use a Bible verse to support a theory that comes from outside the Bible." He advocates " that we simply drop the language of 'leadership' when talking about ministry (even 'servant leadership' is confusing and unhelpful)....Many points (about ministry) apply to every believer and some apply to particular ministries (church planting, foreign missions)."

This is not to close the debate, but to note that terms such as servant, steward and minister are being advocated as more suited for Christian church communities than leader.

