- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
For First Time in its History England Is Now a Minority Christian Nation
Majestic Salisbury Cathedral in Britain was completed in 1258 -- screen grab
By Jim Hoft
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
November 29, 2022
For the first time in centuries, the majority of England is no longer majority Christian.
England was a catalyst for spreading the Story of Jesus Christ around the globe for centuries.
Today only 46.2% of the population in England and Wales consider themselves Christian.
What a very sad development.
There has been a large fall in the number of people who consider themselves as Christian, dropping below half the population of England and Wales for the first time.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released its latest data taken from the 2021 Census, showing the changes since 2011.
Some 46.2% said they were Christian, down from 59.3% in 2011.
To read more click here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/christians-now-minority-in-england-and-wales-census.html
END