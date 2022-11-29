jQuery Slider

For First Time in its History England Is Now a Minority Christian Nation

Majestic Salisbury Cathedral in Britain was completed in 1258 -- screen grab

By Jim Hoft
November 29, 2022

For the first time in centuries, the majority of England is no longer majority Christian.

England was a catalyst for spreading the Story of Jesus Christ around the globe for centuries.

Today only 46.2% of the population in England and Wales consider themselves Christian.

What a very sad development.

There has been a large fall in the number of people who consider themselves as Christian, dropping below half the population of England and Wales for the first time.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released its latest data taken from the 2021 Census, showing the changes since 2011.

Some 46.2% said they were Christian, down from 59.3% in 2011.

To read more click here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/christians-now-minority-in-england-and-wales-census.html

