Ex-evangelical homosexual campaigner Jayne Ozanne sought a freebie of over £1700 on her recent flight to Australia.

English Churchman

February 23, 2023

In a public tweet to Qantas on February 13th, she requested a free upgrade from the airline, on the basis that she was an LGBT campaigner with a sore knee: "Dear @Qantas, I wonder if I can ask for your help please? I'm travelling from London to Perth on Friday to speak at #WorldPride but there's no way, as a #LGBT rights campaigner, I can afford to bid $3000 for an upgrade! I've very got a very bad knee & could really do with some help pls, thx".

She rallied her own charity, The Ozanne Foundation, to the cause. "Dear @Qantas - this is our Director, pls help her, thank you" read their tweeted plea. Ms Ozanne then used the publicity generated to make an appeal for funds to the Foundation: "It would be wonderful if people could consider supporting my @OzanneFoundn please - we have very few donors & are very short of funds, especially as I have zero time to fundraise".