EPISCOPAL CHURCH AFFIRMS GAY PRIDE MONTH WITH LGBTQI WAFERS, WINE AND FLAG

A Satirical Essay

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

June 8, 2021

NEWS ITEM. LGBTQ Pride Month, which celebrates the community, culture and liberation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning people, is marked each June by parades and festivals around the U.S., It has long been celebrated by The Episcopal Church and individual congregations.

Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said today he would be waving the gay flag of inclusion out the window of TEC headquarters in New York City as a sign of his church's full acceptance of LGBTQI pansexuality, recognizing gay pride month.

"It's the least we could do, to celebrate sodomy," said the black presiding bishop, adding that passing homosexual marriage in the church might well be the high point of his career, and God's turnaround moment. "It gave us an opportunity to change God's mind for Her."