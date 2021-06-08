- Home
EPISCOPAL CHURCH AFFIRMS GAY PRIDE MONTH WITH LGBTQI WAFERS, WINE AND FLAG
A Satirical Essay
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
June 8, 2021
NEWS ITEM. LGBTQ Pride Month, which celebrates the community, culture and liberation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning people, is marked each June by parades and festivals around the U.S., It has long been celebrated by The Episcopal Church and individual congregations.
Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said today he would be waving the gay flag of inclusion out the window of TEC headquarters in New York City as a sign of his church's full acceptance of LGBTQI pansexuality, recognizing gay pride month.
"It's the least we could do, to celebrate sodomy," said the black presiding bishop, adding that passing homosexual marriage in the church might well be the high point of his career, and God's turnaround moment. "It gave us an opportunity to change God's mind for Her."
"I am ordering all homo affirming parishes to paint gay flag colors on communion wafers and to make sure the 'cup of salvation' is suitably inscribed to Louie the Lost, who helped steer the church in the direction it has gone.
"God only knows, and She ain't sayin', but we believe rainbow flags should be in every parish in America, replacing the American and Christian flags," said Curry.
The presiding bishop says he plans to protest homophobia by withholding his dog Puff Daddy from the Ru Paws Drag Race dog parade this year.
"God is doing a new thing and we desperately need to catch up with what She is up too," said the Church leader.
END