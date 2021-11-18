On Deaths of Despair

His mother was filled with understandable grief and asked the usual questions about

whether she had missed the signs of his growing despair, but I assured her that she could

not blame herself. She was also desperately worried that her son had committed the

unforgiveable sin and so was lost to her for eternity. I reminded her that while suicide is

always a tragedy, God's mercy is beyond anything that we can comprehend, and nothing

can separate us from God's love. (Roman 8:37, 39) But I must admit that as I drove away, I

asked myself the same questions -- had we missed the signs of his desolation? Sadly, that

was not the last of such calls.

Some years later, while we were living in Lafayette, Louisiana, I received a similar call from

"Susan". but on this occasion, there was still time. Her husband had overdosed. His life had

been closing in on him and he was desperate -- his way out was to take a handful of drugs.

He was unconscious and barely alive in the hospital emergency room, and his body

temperature was soaring. The doctors admitted that they weren't sure how to treat him

because he had taken such a deadly cocktail of drugs. Susan was a fairly recent member of

our congregation and relatively new in her faith. A friend in her Bible study group had

encouraged her to call me.

"Tell me how to pray?" she pleaded, as she stood next to him with the phone in one hand

and her other hand on his forehead. I led her in a prayer for his healing and deliverance,

and she repeated the words as she stood there next to him. God heard our prayers, and

after several minutes his fever began to break. He was going to live.

Days later, he asked me what had happened, I told him how we had prayed, and then he

described the experience from his own perspective. He felt as if he were drowning in the

swamp of his own chaos and despair. Living near the Atchafalaya swamp, we both found

the imagery vivid. But then in his hallucination he saw a hand reaching down to him from

high above, lifting him up and carefully placing him on a silver tray. And then he slowly

recovered consciousness and found himself in the hospital.

"What did it all mean?" he asked. He did not share his wife's Christian understanding, so the

language of faith was unfamiliar to him. And yet, there was an amazing similarity between

his experience and the psalmist's testimony: "He drew me up from the pit of destruction,

out of the miry bog, and he set my feet secure upon a rock, making my steps secure." (Psalm

40:2) I shared this verse with him and eventually, over the coming months, he came to a

personal commitment of faith.

During our early days at Truro Church in Fairfax, Virginia, my wife Angela took a phone call

from a man who had been actively involved in the life and ministry of the church.

Throughout this time, and unbeknownst to anyone, he had struggled with the demons of

self-doubt and despair. Now he was living in a different state, serving in a different church,

but still he struggled. Angela assured him of our love and I prayed with him on the phone,

but we both felt concerned. The next morning, we called back, repeatedly, but there was no

answer. Beginning to feel very worried, we asked two of his closest friends in the church if

they would be able to drive to his home and check on him. They willingly did so, but they

were too late, finding his lifeless body in the garage.

Deaths of despair are a growing phenomenon and a major contributor to an unprecedented

drop in life expectancy in the U.S of one and half years -- the largest drop since World War

II. The other factor is, of course, the huge number of COVID-19 deaths. Researchers Anne

Case and Angus Deaton were the first to analyze this phenomenon, and in 2015 noted that

it affects men more than women and is often connected to diminished job prospects and

other personal disappointments. In more recent years there has also been a 30-percent rise

in suicides among 15-to-24-year-olds who haven't yet experienced these kinds of

disappointments. So, what is going on? It is related to the word "despair." In the Christian

worldview, despair is the opposite of hope. Put simply, many people have placed their hope

in the wrong thing. Isaiah the prophet described it like this: "Why do you spend your

money for that which is not bread, and your labor for that which does not satisfy?" (Isaiah

55:2) And while it isn't exactly a new problem, this despair is being felt more keenly in

recent days.

What are we to do? Most importantly, we must take the problem seriously and follow up on

any signs of despair. Encourage everyone, especially men, to be part of a small group in

which they can be known and supported.

These small groups don't always have to be study/prayer groups. They can be task- or

ministry-oriented. They can even be existing groups such as choirs, altar guild, gardening

clubs, or cleaning crews. What is important is that someone knows and cares.

In our common life, the Gospel itself is an essential, life-giving antidote to despair:

"For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that

the world might be saved through him. (John 3:17) "Humble yourselves, therefore, under

the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your

anxieties on him, because he cares for you." (1 Peter 5:6-7)

Your brother in Christ,

Martin