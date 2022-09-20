THE DEATH OF FOOTBALL -- AND COMMON SENSE, SANITY AND REALITY

We seem to be watching in real time the rise of a zombie apocalypse where most of our elites and leaders have abandoned all reason, all logic, and all sanity as they cheerily embrace the moonbat ideology of the trans revolutionaries.

And these folks are now fully in control of the media, of entertainment, of politics, of culture, and of education. They are pushing this insanity on the rest of us hapless peons. Of interest, what shot Jordan Peterson into the social spotlight stratosphere was his stance on this issue.

He refused to bow down and worship at the altar of mass delusion and infantile temper tantrums. And so many of the rest of us feel the same way. Recently a friend was discussing all this and I said in reply, "While using a preferred name may not be too problematic, using a preferred pronoun is. That means I have to lie, and support someone in their delusion."

People are never helped when we share in their lies, their confusion, and their mental meltdowns. As one meme making the rounds states, "I won't use someone's pronouns for the same reason I won't talk to a schizophrenic's imaginary friend."

These people need help and counsel desperately. But they do NOT need affirmation, celebration, and promotion. Yet that is what we find everywhere, certainly in the brainless lamestream media. Consider the latest case of this idiocy. An important event for the Australian Football League is its annual awards night, the Brownlows.

Here top athletes are honoured while their partners get to showcase their frocks and hairdos. Since the team I like happens to be in the Grand Final this weekend, I turned it on, and almost spilled my dinner. A former footballer has over the past few years decided that he is now a she, and all the media meatheads are more than happy to play along with this nonsense.

It was utterly embarrassing to behold. I refer to Dean Laidley who has grown his hair and likes to wear dresses. No one questions this. No one challenges this. Instead, everyone just happily goes along with it, joining in with this mass delusion.

As I was watching all this transpire, I mentioned it on the social media, saying that I am sick of hearing supposedly intelligent adults calling a bloke a sheila. And I said that I am just waiting for some fool to ask him who did his hair and who designed his dress. And sure enough this actually happened! Good grief!

We know the mainstream media has long ago fully embraced the entire list of PC woke agenda items, including the trans madness, but this was utterly gross to behold. It appears it is now a requirement to get a lobotomy before landing a job in the media.

And within minutes you found headlines like this: "Danielle Laidley, partner Donna Leckie stun on Brownlow Medal red carpet," along with this: "AFL legend Danielle Laidley has stepped out on the Brownlow Medal red carpet for the first time in years, stunning guests in a white gown."

The article begins:

Danielle Laidley has made her first appearance on the Brownlow Medal red carpet, stunning guests in a white gown, alongside partner Donna Leckie. The biggest night of the AFL calendar has begun with stars of the game and top medal contenders making their way down the famous red carpet.

Among guests walking the carpet on Sunday night was former West Coast and North Melbourne player and coach, Dani Laidley. Laidley turned heads in a white off-the-shoulder Marquise Atelier gown, styled by fashion icon Lana Wilkinson as she appeared hand-in-hand with Ms Leckie, also wowing in white.

Laidley thanked Wilkinson for putting together her look. "It's been wonderful," she told Channel 7. "Lana Wilkinson and her team, Megan who put all our gowns together, Jade with the make-up. It's just been phenomenal and I just said when we came down the stairs that, you know, we are so grateful and overwhelmed for what you've done for us." www.news.com.au/sport/afl/danielle-laidley-stuns-on-brownlow-medal-red-carpet/news-story/048b0c28ec5eb2dca15261e642514bbc

Oh for heaven's sake! Um, if I go to an event like this dressed up as a pregnant lesbian sperm whale, will the media tarts be singing my praises as well, telling me how stunning I look? Will they ask who did my hair -- or fins and tail? This really is the end of an era. This really is the death of the West when we sink this low. Indeed, speaking of lesbians, since he came in with a female partner, is he now identifying as a lesbian as well?

Kirralie Smith of the important group Binary did us a service by looking at other cases of this media diarrhoea. She listed some of the headlines of different media outfits. They all tried to outdo each other in nauseating commentary. Here is just one of them. The Daily Mail said this: "Dani Laidley brings a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the Brownlow Medal 2022 as she arrives in a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown." Oh puke!

As Smith said in an email: "He can change his name to sound more feminine, and even wear a glamorous gown, but it is nothing more than 'lipstick on a pig' as the saying goes. It is appropriation of stereotypes and nothing more. A frock, make-up and a handbag do not make a woman."

Quite right. What is wrong with these people? Their brainwashing and indoctrination is now fully complete. They cannot think straight and they no longer know the difference between reality and fantasyland. And they write and say all this crapolla with a perfectly straight face! This really is the end of Australia and the West.

Of course we fully expect the brainless wonders in the media and elsewhere to run with this buffoonery, but few if any are considering the impact this is having on our children and the rest of society. I have penned numerous pieces looking at the very real harms here.

But none of this seems to matter to our woke overlords who are hellbent on destroying everything, including our kids. In fact, someone recently mentioned to me that Laidley's daughters are no longer talking with him. Hmm, you can't blame them.

Thankfully a few sane voices remain. Lyle Shelton for example wrote about this with some wise words. He said in part:

Dani's debut on the red carpet at last night's Brownlow had the media playing along. But if we can't be clear on the definition of a woman, we can't be clear on anything. In changing his identity to Dani, Dean might have appropriated womanhood but nothing he has done, including taking hormones to grow breasts, can make him a woman. Biology doesn't work like that. As an adult, Dean is welcome to dress as a woman and be called Dani. However, Dani's actions are not without consequence. They demean other women and confuse children.

He concluded:

Dani's example is not without consequence for vulnerable young people who may head down a path of irreversible puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and even surgery. It's one thing for 55-year-old Dani to try these things as an adult, years after a successful career as a male player and coach. It's another for a child to see Dani on the Brownlow red carpet and book an appointment at a gender clinic.

In Victoria anyone who tries to talk a child out of irreversible gender treatment can be jailed, even if the child asks for help. More broadly, women are entitled to dignity, respect and to the sanctity of private spaces such as toilets and change rooms. As a society we can and should show love and respect to the Dani's of this world. But that needs to be balanced with protecting the rights of women and girls and consideration for the impact on children. familyfirstparty.org.au/we-owe-it-to-girls-and-women-to-be-clear%ef%bf%bc/

It was C. S. Lewis who rightly said, "When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind." The AFL, much of the media, most of our leaders and elites are all heading to the cliff -- and real fast.

If folks like myself and Kirralie and Lyle appear to have lost our minds as a result of seeking to sound the alarm, then so be it. At a time like this we need many more such watchmen, not less.

