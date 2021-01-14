Consultation will consider giving Anglican Communion say in nomination of Archbishop of Canterbury

The proposal would increase the Anglican Communion representatives to five while reducing the number of members from the Diocese to three. As at present, there would also be nine other members from the Church of England, including six elected by General Synod.

The idea originated from the Diocese of Canterbury itself where the Diocesan Synod agreed a motion asking the Archbishops' Council to consider decrease the representation of the Diocese of Canterbury on future CNCs for the See of Canterbury.

The consultation, which will include key partners from across the Church of England and the Anglican Communion, will run until March 31.

Responses will be collated in the spring with an expectation of a final proposal being put to the General Synod for a vote in July. If approved it would change the Synod's standing orders, which govern CNCs.

The General Synod, as part of the consultation, will also debate the proposal within the consultation document at its next meeting next month.

Responding to the consultation

• Download the consultation document. Translations of the document in French, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese will be available in due course. To request a translation, please use the email address below.https://www.churchofengland.org/sites/default/files/2022-01/Consultation%20Document%20Changes%20to%20the%20Membership%20of%20the%20CNC%20for%20the%20See%20of%20Canterbury%20January%202022.pdf

• If you would like to respond, please complete the consultation response document and return it to the email address below. This consultation will close on 31st March 2022.

• If you have any queries on this consultation, please contact Elise Sandham, Private Secretary to the Secretary General of the Archbishops' Council, by email on the address below.

• canterburycnc.consultation@churchofengland.org