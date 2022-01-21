Congo to Install New Anglican Primate

Dr. Titre is currently the Bishop of Aru Diocese where he will continue serving as the Bishop after his installation as Archbishop.

In a tweet this afternoon, Archbishop Kaziimba described Dr. Titre as a neighbor and good friend and commended Congo for their partnership with Uganda.

"He is our neighbor and friend. The Anglican Province of Congo has been a part of Gafcon and is a strong partner with Church of Uganda in mission and evangelism." He said.

The archbishop is accompanied by his Chaplain the Rev. Johnson Kansiime.