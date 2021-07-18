'COMMUNION ACROSS DIFFERENCE' IS AN IDEA THAT HAS COME AND SHOULD GO

In 2018, it was finally and fully resolved with the passage of B012 fully embracing homosexual marriage.

It was the final straw for Bishop Bill Love of Albany who refused to allow these unbiblical unions to be performed in his diocese. For his faithfulness to scripture, he got the boot, albeit in the sanctimonious and unctuous language of episcobabble by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry. In so many words, 'we will miss you, but we will keep the lights on and the door open once you obtain enlightenment and want to return.' Pensions can always be renegotiated.

A few months later, Love's departure led another bishop, John W. Howe to offer up his resignation from TEC. Both men landed on the doorstep of the ACNA. B012 was a bridge too far.

Meanwhile, The Episcopal Church continued with its fictional view that CAD was possible so long as both views about marriage were allowed and sustainable within the church. Reconciliation along with the mellifluous language of "mutual flourishing" would continue to be the church's goal.

"I don't think it has provided a resolution to the conflict," said the Rt. Rev. Daniel Martins, speaking before he retired as Bishop of Springfield at the end of June 2021. "Those in the theological minority, I think, have accepted it as the least of the available evils, but that doesn't make it not an evil," he said. Strong language. However, it did not stop at least one parish in his diocese performing a same sex marriage, under the watchful eye of the bishop from Wisconsin.

To hell, of course, with Lambeth Resolution 1:10 passed overwhelmingly by the global Anglican communion of bishops. That resolution expressly forbade sex outside of marriage between a man and a woman. Aging TEC deep thinkers simply left their hearing aids at home.

Of course, philosophically the law of non-contradiction makes A227 impossible. A cannot be both A and Non-A at the same time, that is to say you cannot believe that heterosexual and homosexual marriage can live side by side despite efforts by Dallas canon theologian, Jordan Hylden, who suggested in 2019 that the Task Force for Communion Across Difference ought to aim to craft "a generational peace". Well, how did that go? The pansexual steam roller rolled right over him. "They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious. 'Peace, peace,' they say, when there is no peace," wailed Jeremiah.

That Genesis and Jesus both affirmed "male and female made he them blessing them and naming them Mankind" (Gen 5:2; NKJV; Mark 10:6) could now be overruled by more enlightened minds that had studied Freud, Hefner and Epstein.

Hylden's efforts for a "generational peace" to descend over the church's differences about human sexuality sadly failed. The dove of peace failed to descend, and we got the vultures of inclusion and diversity swooping in to devour anybody who dared oppose the new array of pansexualities. Foremost among them were lesbian priestess Susan Russell and homosexual lay activist Louie Crew, aided and abetted by then Presiding Bishop Frank Griswold and a host of TEC bishops who also had encountered enlightenment from the culture freed from the oppressiveness allegedly found in scripture.

Peace in our time did not break out and TEC went to war with itself. It is still at war, sort of, except the other side now only has a small handful of Communion Partner bishops who are deep in their bunkers, while bombs of inclusion fly overhead with signs, saying 'this one's for you,' signed by Gene (Robinson), the Impaler.

TECs latest attempt is ludicrously too late and self-serving. CAD is a bit like pouring concrete over a columbarium in the vain hope that the dead will manage to avoid rising at the resurrection.

It's time to end the charade. CAD is dead, and in a few years, so will TEC.

END