Churches in England urge immediate end to war in Ukraine

A sign which reads 'Shelter' points to a refuge run by the Pauline Fathers in the Kyiv suburb of Bowary.(Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Staff writer

www.chriswtiantoday.com

15 March 2022

Churches in England have come together to appeal for an "immediate cessation" to the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ecumenical body Churches Together in England (CTE) also calls for the withdrawal of Russian forces and the observance of the Geneva Convention, which sets out the standard for the humane treatment of both civilians and soldiers in times of war.

CTE is urging churches everywhere to campaign for an immediate end to the war and "to proclaim the dignity of every human life, whatever its nationality".