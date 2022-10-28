- Home
Church of Nigeria Suspends Bishop Felix Orji as He Abandons CONNAM For ACNA
Press Release
October 28, 2022
The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Rev'd Dr. Henry C. Ndukuba has suspended the Rt. Rev'd Dr. Felix Orji as the Coordinating Bishop of the Church of Nigeria North America Mission and bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the West with immediate effect.
This was made known through a letter signed by the Primate to Bishop Felix Orji dated 23rd October 2022. The Primate who deeply regrets the recent public utterances and actions of Bishop Orji against the authority of the Church of Nigeria which has precipitated a moment of crisis in the mission field in North America prays for quick resolution and peace, urging all members and clergy to remain calm.
The Rt. Rev'd Celestine Ironna, a suffragan Bishop under the diocese has been appointed to supervise the diocese for now while Venerable Chukwuma Ubadinobi, the Dean of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Houston, Texas is to take charge of the Cathedral and work with the Vestry until all issues are sorted out.
Bishop Felix Orji was consecrated by the Church of Nigeria 11 years ago as a bishop under the Church of Nigeria to administer one of its dioceses in its mission to North America in order to provide a safe spiritual and pastoral home for all Bible-believing and all who cherish the Anglican Heritage as we received it, in the face of the erroneous doctrine and practice of The Episcopal Church (TEC).
Meanwhile, the Cathedral Church of Holy Trinity, Houston Texas, and several other Churches in the Diocese have voted to remain in the Church of Nigeria, and will not move to Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) with Bishop Orji.
The Anglican Church in North America is in the United States and Canada. It also includes some congregations in Mexico, two mission churches in Guatemala, and a missionary diocese in Cuba.