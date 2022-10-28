Church of Nigeria Suspends Bishop Felix Orji as He Abandons CONNAM For ACNA

The Rt. Rev'd Celestine Ironna, a suffragan Bishop under the diocese has been appointed to supervise the diocese for now while Venerable Chukwuma Ubadinobi, the Dean of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Houston, Texas is to take charge of the Cathedral and work with the Vestry until all issues are sorted out.

Bishop Felix Orji was consecrated by the Church of Nigeria 11 years ago as a bishop under the Church of Nigeria to administer one of its dioceses in its mission to North America in order to provide a safe spiritual and pastoral home for all Bible-believing and all who cherish the Anglican Heritage as we received it, in the face of the erroneous doctrine and practice of The Episcopal Church (TEC).

Meanwhile, the Cathedral Church of Holy Trinity, Houston Texas, and several other Churches in the Diocese have voted to remain in the Church of Nigeria, and will not move to Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) with Bishop Orji.

The Anglican Church in North America is in the United States and Canada. It also includes some congregations in Mexico, two mission churches in Guatemala, and a missionary diocese in Cuba.