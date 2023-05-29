Church of England's Reorganisation Shows It Is Planning to Dismantle The Proven Parish-Priest System

Letter to The Telegraph:

SIR -- You reported on the Bishop of Leicester's diocese-wide reorganisation scheme ("Church faces backlash over merging 23 parishes in one", May 20), which will cluster together large groups of churches, starting with 23 in the Launde Minster Community.

A similar pan-diocese reorganisation is being advanced in Truro, beginning with churches on the Lizard Peninsula. These schemes reveal how the Church of England is, despite denials, dismantling the proven parish-priest system and substituting Oversight Ministers covering very large groups of churches, with no direct connection to any parish.