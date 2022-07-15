Church of England passes resolution condemning assisted suicide

Such change points to the slippery slope that occurs when a country decides to give its approval to the taking of one's own life -- while lawmakers begin putting many restrictions on the legislation, it isn't long before they seek to loosen or remove those restrictions.

"There would be every prospect that any change in the Suicide Act in this country could lead to similar consequences," Eyre said.

The Bishop of Carlisle, James Newcome, also touched on some of the problems with legalizing assisted suicide. "Surely, the argument goes, I have the right to choose the manner and time of my death just as I have the right to choose where I live and what work I do," he said. "But, of course, the choices I make don't only affect me. They also affect those around me, including in this case my family, my friends and neighbors, my doctor, and the norms and values of the society in which I live and die. Choice is by no means as simple as it seems."

The recent vote reaffirms the Church's opposition to assisted suicide. In November 2021, the General Synod members also called on Parliament to provide better palliative care for those suffering from a terminal illness, noting that the current state of care in the country was "insufficiently comprehensive."

"Our response needs to be an honest one, that palliative care can fail to deliver its best at times but it should also be our logical conclusion that we need to seek ever improving excellence in palliative care services, through training, research, and investment, rather than enacting new legislation on Assisted Suicide as a route out of the problem," Eyre noted at the time.

Legislation to legalize assisted suicide is currently being considered in the House of Lords.