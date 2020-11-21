Church of England Lesbian Activist Lashes out at Conservatives likening their views to Holocaust deniers and Rapists

Ozanne, a General Synod member and "LGBT" activist ripped their views saying that churches holding to Bible's teaching on sexual ethics are "Holocaust deniers" and "rapists".

A statement issued by the Ozanne Foundation, of which Jayne Ozanne is the founder and director, welcomed the resource. But the activist was outraged that "LGBT" people should be asked to "listen and learn" from "conservative communities of faith".

She said: "Would one invite a survivor of the Holocaust to sit down and listen to the rantings of a Holocaust denier?

"Would one ask a rape victim to sit down with a rapist and understand why they want to rape people? It is not only ridiculous -- it is downright dangerous!"

On Twitter, Ozanne added: "Homophobic teaching, no matter how civilly expressed, is both dangerous & harmful. Full stop!"

Ozanne also called for a ban on what she called "gender identity 'conversion therapy'".

She said research carried out by the Ozanne Trust, alongside controversial LGBT groups Mermaids, GIRES and Stonewall, had found "clear evidence" that it exists "in many forms" in the UK.

She said that churches or individuals that engage in prayer, private conversation and teaching which does not affirm homosexual or transgender lifestyles "should be held to account and face the full force of the law".

Earlier this year the Ozanne Trust wrote to the Prime Minister urging him to legislate to prevent transgender people who regret changing sex from getting help to detransition.

It is profoundly ironic that the Living in Love and Faith argues in a number of places that we must not demean the views or the persons with whom we disagree. Ozanne has done precisely that.

VOL has been warning evangelicals and Anglo-Catholics for years that there can be no compromise, no "listening", no "generous orthodoxy," no "good disagreement", because there is none.

The pansexual steam roller will brook no opposition. None. You conform or you die, in this case leave or get thrown out of the Church; just ask the last orthodox bishop in the Episcopal Church, William H. Love who has been handed his marching orders from TEC Presiding Bishop of "beloved community" fame.

Pansexualists will not let you escape with blessed "conversation" because there is none. You will agree or you can go.

Evangelicals in the Church of England must now make a decision. If they think they can be the "Communion Partner" bishops or clergy in the CofE and their voices will be heard and respected they are deluding themselves. They will be sidelined, cornered and ultimately vilified and condemned.

Archbishops Welby and Cottrell are fully committed to homosexual marriage by 2022, it is only a matter of time. Denial is death.

You can read what she said here:

https://www.christian.org.uk/news/churches-holding-to-bibles-teaching-on-sexual-ethics-likened-to-holocaust-deniers-and-rapists-by-lgbt-activist/?e201120