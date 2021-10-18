Church of England Bishop Defects to Rome Rocking Global Anglicanism

The reason for his defection is the continuing progressive slide of the Church of England. The secular accommodation embarked on by a number of provinces in the Anglican communion also contributed to his departure.

He was particularly outspoken on "the serious consequences of ignoring the implications of the growth of Islam, and the importance of the Christian definition of marriage being restricted to a man and a woman with the intention of having children."

He was at the center of a nucleus of evangelical resistance to the slippage in the formation of GAFCON, a global effort to rein in errant provinces and stand "for the faith once delivered."

He now no longer believes that is possible. He is watching as the Church of England slowly caves into homosexuality, an inevitability it would seem.

"This is without doubt one of the most politically and theologically significant changes of allegiance in the Christian world for some time," Gavin Ashenden, himself a recent convert to Catholicism from the C of E said.

There have been a number of high-profile conversions, including a former Bishop of London. So why should that of Michael be so nuclear in ecclesiastical and political life?

Many of those who "swim the Tiber" are Anglo Catholics -- people with similar theology to Catholics. But Nazir-Ali has been regarded as an evangelical.

"When I was ordained an Anglican priest back in 1976, it was a moment of joy, and hope: I looked forward to a lifetime in the service of God in the Anglican Church which had Christ and the Bible at its center," Nazir-Ali told the Daily Mail.

Nazir Ali is joining the Ordinariate, a ministry of the Catholic Church designed for Anglicans with familiar liturgy. He will be ordained a Catholic priest, as the Ordinariate accepts married priests. Nazir-Ali is married to Valerie Cree and has two adult sons.

In this digest you will find a variety of opinions. Apart from the news, I am posting a theological reflection by a number of Anglican scholars who are not convinced that this was the road to go down for the evangelical bishop.

Foremost in their thought is the issue of Justification by Faith which is central to our theology of salvation, a position that Rome does not accept.

Chuck Collins of the Center for Reformation Anglicanism wrote, "I am praying for Michael Nazir-Ali that God will use him to show the folks in the Ordinariate the beauty and freedom of the gospel of salvation by grace alone."

