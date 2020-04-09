Church of England bishop bans hospital chaplains from the bedsides of sick and dying coronavirus patients amid fears they will spread infection

The bishop, who was formerly the Bishop of Reading and is soon to become the next Archbishop of York, said the clergy would be banned from entering wards treating patients presenting with symptoms of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the clergy, the Bishop of Chelmsford, the Right Rev Stephen Cottrell, urged the clergy to take the medical given.

In a letter seen by The Times, the Right Rev Stephen Cottrell, whose authority the capital's newly transformed Nightingale Hospital falls, said members of the church needed to maintain 'an extremely strict discipline regarding contact'.

The announcement comes as 13 members of the church were told it would be unsafe to lend their services to patients being treated by London's Barts Health NHS Trust, which currently has only two Anglican chaplains that cover their five hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile deputy head of chaplaincy at St Barts Hospital, Tasha Critchlow, said the hospital would welcome those who could provide end-of-life care and solace to those dying.

She told The Times: 'The hospital would welcome qualified professional volunteers who can give end-of-life care and provide solace.

'We would train them and given them personal protective equipment (PPE).'

The announcement comes just weeks after the Church of England banned all its services until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that members of the public should practice social distancing in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, the Archbishop of Canterbury announced that public worship would be 'suspended until further notice'.

In a joint letter, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and John Sentamu respectively, said it was 'necessary to put public services on hold'.

The archbishops wrote: 'Being a part of the Church of England is going to look very different in the days ahead.

'Our life is going to be less characterised by attendance at church on Sunday, and more characterised by the prayer and service we offer each day.

'We may not be able to pray with people in the ways that we are used to, but we can certainly pray for people. And we can certainly offer practical care and support.'

They added: 'This is a defining moment for the Church of England. Are we truly are a church for all, or just the church for ourselves.

'We urge you sisters and brothers to become a different sort of church in these coming months: hopeful and rooted in the offering of prayer and praise and overflowing in service to the world.'

The latest move comes as the nation continues to control the surge in coronavirus cases which has now hit 55,242.

Yesterday health officials also confirmed that 7,095 people in the country have now died from Covid-19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Bishop bans clergy from bedsides of the sick and dying | News | The Times:

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/coronavirus-bishop-bans-clergy-from-bedsides-of-the-sick-and-dying-srwc89n5j

AREA DEAN RESPONDS TO NEED FOR FUNERAL VOLUNTEERS

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Sadly the death rate for Coronavirus continues to rise and the predictions are that it will rise further in the next week or two. This is going to put increasing pressure on clergy as we attempt to offer funerals and care for the bereaved.

The Diocese is in the process of designing a system aimed at coping with a potential large rise in coronavirus funerals. The idea being that funeral directors will be able to ring a central Diocesan number, who will then alert the relevant Area Dean of a funeral in their area (ie me). I will then be charged with finding a priest to take the funeral. It might also be the case that we provide a priest to a crematorium for a day in order to take any funerals required. Obviously, we don't yet know the details of quite what will happen nor what our response will be. I'm attaching documents from the Diocese that are very much drafts - and absolutely for clergy eyes only - they are likely to change over the next few days but they do at least give some idea of what might be put in place.

I am writing therefore to ask whether there are any amongst the younger and fitter of our clergy who would be willing to volunteer to be available for funerals? There are some of us who are eliminated from the ministry because of pre-existing health conditions of ourselves or our partners, but that isn't the case with the vast majority of our chapter. I don't want to have to go through names guessing your age and your state of health so I would be very grateful for a gracious offer from those who feel themselves suitable. You are not being asked to take any more health risks than those already outlined - mourners are being limited, and in some cases may not even be present, funeral visits are via phone and video and any physical contact should be strictly curtailed. It would be a blessing if we could have a reasonable list which would mean that individuals would only be asked on a limited number of occasions as funeral ministry at the best of times is demanding and these are far from the best of times.

Unfortunately I myself am not allowed to take funerals - I'm very asthmatic and my husband is on immune suppressant meds - however, I am available on the phone if any of you would like to unburden yourselves, either now or following an increase in funerals, and I would count it a privilege to be involved in your ministry in that way.

As ever you are in my prayers

God bless

Rachel

_______________

Rev Rachel Taylor

Vicar of Holy Cross Church

Area Dean, Merton Deanery

Holy Cross Vicarage

2 Douglas Avenue

Motspur Park

KT3 6HT

Tel: 020 89423117

Mob: 07542 225325

www.holycrossmotspurpark.org.uk